Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Samsung’s self-repair program expands to foldables for the first time

Samsung
@cosminvasile
Samsung’s self-repair program expands to foldables for the first time
Samsung launched its self-repair program in the United States last year. Since then, the program was expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico and select European countries like Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Obviously, not all Samsung phones and tablets qualify for the self-repair program. For example, none of the company’s foldables were on the list. Today, Samsung announced that it has added two foldable phones to the list of eligible devices for the self-repair program: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung’s self-repair program provides customers with access to original parts, allowing them to replace the screen, back glass, charging ports, speaker, SIM tray, side key, and volume key.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Book series users will be able to repair the front and rear case, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan and speakers.



The South Korean company confirmed that more Galaxy devices will be added through December, including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.

The complete list of devices eligible for Samsung’s self-repair program includes the following models: Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy A05s, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab A9, and A9+.

On top of that, Samsung announced it will expand the availability of the self-repair program to 30 additional countries in Europe, including Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless