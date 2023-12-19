Samsung’s self-repair program expands to foldables for the first time
Samsung launched its self-repair program in the United States last year. Since then, the program was expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico and select European countries like Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.
Obviously, not all Samsung phones and tablets qualify for the self-repair program. For example, none of the company’s foldables were on the list. Today, Samsung announced that it has added two foldable phones to the list of eligible devices for the self-repair program: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Book series users will be able to repair the front and rear case, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan and speakers.
The South Korean company confirmed that more Galaxy devices will be added through December, including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.
The complete list of devices eligible for Samsung’s self-repair program includes the following models: Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy A05s, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab A9, and A9+.
Samsung’s self-repair program provides customers with access to original parts, allowing them to replace the screen, back glass, charging ports, speaker, SIM tray, side key, and volume key.
On top of that, Samsung announced it will expand the availability of the self-repair program to 30 additional countries in Europe, including Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.
