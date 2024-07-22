Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
T M Roh is the president of Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) unit so when he says something about current and future Samsung smartphones, you need to listen. Speaking to the Australian Financial Review, Roh revealed that the "lion's share" of MX's Research &Development (R&D) spending is for AI phones. And these aren't your typical handsets running Galaxy AI like the Galaxy S24 series. No, these are completely different phones.

Roh says that the software running these new handsets might have already been launched with GalaxyAI features such as Live Translate available now on Galaxy S24 series handsets. This feature allows a phone conversation to take place between two people speaking different languages. The phone call is translated in real-time so that each party to the call hears the language that he understands. That's the kind of AI feature that makes the world smaller.and fosters peace and understanding on this planet that we all share.

The new phones "may turn out to be radically different from Samsung's existing phones," Roh said. While he didn't elaborate on what a "radically different" smartphone might look like compared to Sammy's recent handsets, they will be more "mobile," Roh said. Some current Galaxy flagship models do offer some nifty AI features such as Translation on FlexWindow with Interpreter. With this AI-based feature, the dual screen capabilities of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 allow two people sitting at a table to engage in a face-to-face conversation that both parties fully understand.

The S Pen support combines with AI on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 to allow users to turn a rough sketch drawn with the digital pen into a detailed drawing. But AI can be used for many different features on various products including phones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds. Devices recently announced by Samsung that have GalaxyAI features include the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and the new Galaxy Ring.

Roh didn't mention any time frame when we might see new AI phones appear. Right now, while the MX unit spends heavily on R&D to develop AI phones, GalaxyAI is being used to bring Artificial Intelligence to the company's current lineup. Roh, who should know what's in the pipeline as head of Samsung's MX unit, has us intrigued about the future AI phones that the company is working on.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

