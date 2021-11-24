Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Samsung Apps Camera

Samsung releases Expert Raw (beta): a photography enthusiast camera app

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Samsung releases Expert Raw (beta): a photography enthusiast camera app
As a major player in the industry, Samsung is one of the companies that produce some of the best smartphone camera systems. Consequently, devices such as the Galaxy S series have built up a dedicated following of photography enthusiasts.

Enthusiasts, however, are used to having more control over the camera settings, which allows them to achieve the exact result they want to get out of a photo. An example of such a crucial feature is the ability to shoot in a RAW format.

The RAW format provides the utmost amount of information a camera sensor can capture. The more information there is, the more flexibility a photographer has in the post-processing stage. So, in an answer to the requests of said photography enthusiasts, Samsung has released a beta version of a brand new app called Expert Raw.

The original camera app that comes with Samsung phones is very versatile on its own, especially on the flagship level. However, Expert Raw offers even more options than that in the form of Linear DNG 16 bit RAW for all four cameras: wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope.


Additionally, Expert Raw has support for HDR and lossless JPEG. The app also includes pro mode controls such as shutter speed, exposure, manual focus, ISO, and histogram. You even get the ability to export RAW profiles to Adobe’s Lightroom photo editing software.

A Samsung community moderator said that thanks to all of the features mentioned above, RAW shots will have improved detail and dynamic range.

For now, the Expert Raw app will only work on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Android 12. If you own an S21 Ultra, you can download it from the Samsung store. As for whether it will come to other phones, the community moderator also said that the app will come to the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy Tab S5E.

Things are a bit more uncertain for older models, though. According to the moderator, Samsung is currently reviewing the app for older and less powerful models. It would be nice if we see this app become available for the Galaxy S20 series, for instance. If not, then at the very least it is possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the regular Galaxy s21 get it.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung
Discover more deals

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
$200off $1000 Special Samsung 21%off $950 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI

Latest News

Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
by Anam Hamid,  2
Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
by SideDeal,  4
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories
by Baseus,  0
Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless