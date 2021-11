Samsung releases Expert Raw (beta): a photography enthusiast camera app

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

As a major player in the industry, Samsung is one of the companies that produce some of the best smartphone camera systems. Consequently, devices such as the Galaxy S series have built up a dedicated following of photography enthusiasts.Enthusiasts, however, are used to having more control over the camera settings, which allows them to achieve the exact result they want to get out of a photo. An example of such a crucial feature is the ability to shoot in a RAW format.The RAW format provides the utmost amount of information a camera sensor can capture. The more information there is, the more flexibility a photographer has in the post-processing stage. So, in an answer to the requests of said photography enthusiasts, Samsung has released a beta version of a brand new app called Expert Raw The original camera app that comes with Samsung phones is very versatile on its own, especially on the flagship level. However, Expert Raw offers even more options than that in the form of Linear DNG 16 bit RAW for all four cameras: wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope.Additionally, Expert Raw has support for HDR and lossless JPEG. The app also includes pro mode controls such as shutter speed, exposure, manual focus, ISO, and histogram. You even get the ability to export RAW profiles to Adobe’s Lightroom photo editing software.A Samsung community moderator said that thanks to all of the features mentioned above, RAW shots will have improved detail and dynamic range.For now, the Expert Raw app will only work on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Android 12 . If you own an S21 Ultra, you can download it from the Samsung store. As for whether it will come to other phones, the community moderator also said that the app will come to the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy Tab S5E