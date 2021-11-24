Samsung releases Expert Raw (beta): a photography enthusiast camera app

Samsung releases Expert Raw (beta): a photography enthusiast camera app1
Enthusiasts, however, are used to having more control over the camera settings, which allows them to achieve the exact result they want to get out of a photo. An example of such a crucial feature is the ability to shoot in a RAW format.
The original camera app that comes with Samsung phones is very versatile on its own, especially on the flagship level. However, Expert Raw offers even more options than that in the form of Linear DNG 16 bit RAW for all four cameras: wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope.
Additionally, Expert Raw has support for HDR and lossless JPEG. The app also includes pro mode controls such as shutter speed, exposure, manual focus, ISO, and histogram. You even get the ability to export RAW profiles to Adobe’s Lightroom photo editing software.
For now, the Expert Raw app will only work on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Android 12. If you own an S21 Ultra, you can download it from the Samsung store. As for whether it will come to other phones, the community moderator also said that the app will come to the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy Tab S5E.
Things are a bit more uncertain for older models, though. According to the moderator, Samsung is currently reviewing the app for older and less powerful models. It would be nice if we see this app become available for the Galaxy S20 series, for instance. If not, then at the very least it is possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the regular Galaxy s21 get it.