The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a (glare-free) ace up its sleeve that people find extremely enticing and can’t stop chewing over

Samsung
There’s no shortage of reasons to relish the Galaxy S24 Ultra:

  • The latest Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm
  • A 5x camera that doubles as a 10x optical zoom quality shooter
  • Titanium frame and sleek design
  • A bright display (2,600 nits of peak brightness)
  • 4K@120fps video recording capabilities
  • AI tricks to trick your nephews into considering you’re a wizard (“Yer a wizard, Harry!”)

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price has no place in the list above. Not with the $100 price hike that catapulted Samsung’s latest flagship to a $1,299 starting price, compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s $1,199 starting price.

There’s something else that people are happy about – almost a week after the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s unveiling, they are reporting that the Gorilla Glass Armor (used in the maxed-out flagship) is a “game-changer for anti-reflective displays” (via SamMobile).

I can see for miles (even when in direct sunlight)


The lucky ones who got to use the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a not-so-perfect lighting environment were impressed to see (pun intended) a far better display than on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Not only is the newer display brighter, but the new Gorilla Glass Armor is improving the anti-reflective properties dramatically. Compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display is what you might call “glare-free”.

As Samsung and Corning (the people behind the Gorilla Glass products) put it at the Galaxy Unpacked event when presenting the S24 Ultra, the new Gorilla Glass Armor panel cuts back on up to 75% reflection compared to competitive glass-based screen protection panels. Great news!

Here’s what Daniel Scuteri (a well-known X/Twitter tipster) says (and shows):



Another tech insider – Ahmed Qwaider – is saying a lot with fewer words: “Samsung has outdone itself on this point”:



Ice Universe, yet another very popular X/Twitter tipster, is also very happy with the new glass:


