Samsung is expected to make a lot of money this quarter, but its smartphones could do way better
Despite some highly publicized recent global shortages that may have contributed among others to the Galaxy S21 FE cancellation, analysts expect that particular division to generate the bulk of the company's Q3 financial gains... yet again.
Although both of those numbers are up from Q3 2020 and Q2 2021, Samsung's head honchos might not have a whole lot to smile about when looking at the latest results of several other key business segments. Most notably, smartphones are projected to yield an operating profit of between 3.5 and 3.8 trillion won, down from KRW 4.45 trillion during the same timeframe of last year.
According to several different research firms, roughly 80 million Galaxy smartphones were sold worldwide in the July - September period of last year, which suggests the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 may not prove quite as successful as some of their Note-branded forerunners after all.
It remains to be seen if this means the mobile industry will get a new global leader for the full quarter, which continues to feel unlikely.
Overall, Samsung is forecasted to report a mind-blowing 75.1 trillion won in total consolidated revenue over the next few weeks for Q3 2021, improving its already impressive Q3 2020 tally by 12.2 percent. Meanwhile, the aforementioned KRW 16.3 trillion profit result would mark an absolutely massive 31.9 percent surge from last year... before likely declining during the final three months of this year due to a fall in the prices of various essential components included in the semiconductor division.