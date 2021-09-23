Galaxy A13 to be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone with amazing specs for the price

Galaxy A13 to be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone with amazing specs for the price0
Revealed by Galaxyclub, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will reportedly feature a very low tag, similar to the Galaxy A12 price here in the US, yet with a 5G modem on board.
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price and specs
In our Samsung Galaxy A32 5G review we found the camera to be surprisingly good for the price of the phone, and the upcoming Galaxy A13 5G has every chance to close in on this more expensive option, despite its lower money tag.
As to the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G release date, it should follow in the footsteps of its predecessor with a November release, making it the first phone from Samsung's next A-series to make a cameo this year.
The heavy-hitters in the series, like the Galaxy A73, are not expected before the spring, but they, too, will be making smartphone history with the A73's 108MP sensor going midrange, indicating that Samsung is getting very, very serious about the camera prowess on even its most affordable handsets.