Samsung Camera

Galaxy A13 to be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone with amazing specs for the price

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Galaxy A13 to be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone with amazing specs for the price
If the $280 that Samsung asked for the Galaxy A32 at launch, or the $229 of the A22 seem steep to you, Samsung is preparing an even more affordable phone with the next-gen connectivity, its cheapest 5G phone to date.

Revealed by Galaxyclub, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will reportedly feature a very low tag, similar to the Galaxy A12 price here in the US, yet with a 5G modem on board.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price and specs


Available for a sub-$200 price (likely $199.99), the Galaxy A13 5G price will nevertheless be equipped with the same gigantic 5000mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. Not only that, but its camera will be greatly improved, bringing it closer to the more expensive level in Samsung's A-line roster.

In our Samsung Galaxy A32 5G review we found the camera to be surprisingly good for the price of the phone, and the upcoming Galaxy A13 5G has every chance to close in on this more expensive option, despite its lower money tag.

Why? Well, instead of the lowly 16MP main camera of the US-bound Galaxy A12, its 5G-endowed successor the Galaxy A13 will allegedly sport a 50MP camera. While that may not be the whopping ISOCELL GN2 sensor that Samsung announced this year, there are other 50MP sensors in its roster which would be at least as impressive to use on a sub-$200 phone as their GN2 sibling in more expensive devices.

As to the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G release date, it should follow in the footsteps of its predecessor with a November release, making it the first phone from Samsung's next A-series to make a cameo this year. 

The heavy-hitters in the series, like the Galaxy A73, are not expected before the spring, but they, too, will be making smartphone history with the A73's 108MP sensor going midrange, indicating that Samsung is getting very, very serious about the camera prowess on even its most affordable handsets.

