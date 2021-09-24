Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port





Per the pages, the phone features a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED Plus screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by an octa-core chip, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. The SoC is mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The virtual RAM feature is also available.





The budget device comes with a triple camera setup (64MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro) and a 32MP front snapper. It packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charging.





Other specs include dual SIM support, NFC, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and Dolby Atmos audio.





SamMobile Ashas pointed out, the Galaxy M52 doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes you wonder if other entry-level devices will get the same treatment in the future. Flagship phones have already ditched the audio port and it looks like USB Type-C is now replacing it on affordable handsets too.





Most consumers will probably be okay with the change, considering that TWS (True Wireless Stereo) buds sales grew a staggering 44 percent in the first quarter of the year and there are also a lot of affordable options in the market now.





Back to the M52, it will reportedly be released on September 28 and will likely only be available in a few European markets and India. Since the specs look solid for a budget phone, its price, which is currently a mystery, could be the determining factor for whether it succeeds and becomes the best affordable phone of the year.