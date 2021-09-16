T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers0
Discontinuing the Galaxy Note has a negative effect on the carrier, stated Osvaldik
T-Mobile's chief financial officer and executive vice president Peter Osvaldik stated that a lot of T-Mobile customers are Galaxy lovers and the fact that the South Korea-based tech giant has decided to discontinue the Galaxy Note series may hurt T-Mobile's customers and business. Alongside the discontinuing of the Note, the shorter supply of the S-series phones due to chip shortages has also been criticized by the executive.
Although Osvaldik said Samsung has discontinued the Note series, this is not entirely true, as Samsung has officially stated there won't be a 2021 version of the Note; but has left possibilities open for now in terms of a 2022 Note. Skipping this year's Note was done in favor of adding S Pen support to the powerful Galaxy S21 Ultra and the newly-released foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3. We know this because, DJ Koh has hinted back in March that the possibility of releasing a Galaxy Note model in 2022 is not yet completely out of the question.
As many of you may probably know, the tech world is currently experiencing a global semiconductor shortage and this is also affecting Samsung's plans and releases, just like it is affecting almost any other mobile phone maker. Earlier, there were reports that the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) would be delayed, some rumors even pointed to halting productions of the affordable flagship phone, and there were rumors all this was due to chip shortages.
Will there be a Galaxy Note in 2022?
It is still early to be completely certain whether or not there will be a Galaxy Note in 2022. As we highlighted earlier, DJ Koh's comments back in March are leaving the door open for a possible Note that can come in 2022, and that the Note series is not completely discontinued.
However, recently we reported on the fact that Samsung has not applied for a trademark for the Note series in South Korea despite doing so for the S-series, the A-series, the M-series, and the Z-series. This particular decision not to renew the trademark could mean Samsung doesn't have particular plans of continuing with the Note series.
Of course, this tweet did not give any specific information about this possible next-gen Galaxy Note phone, nor did the tipster reveal whether this phone will come in 2022, or later, and what its name will be Note 21 or Note 22.
All these things give a conflicting picture of whether or note there will be a new Galaxy Note. Back in March, there was news from South Korean news websites that Samsung's IT and mobile communications boss Koh Dong-in, who is known as DJ Koh, has stated this year there won't be a Note phone because it would be difficult to release two flagship models with S Pen support "within a year". Another possibility for skipping the Note in 2021 could be the aforementioned chip shortage.