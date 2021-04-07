The hugely popular Galaxy S21 5G series made Samsung a boatload of money in Q1
While it's obviously far too soon for the tech giant to detail the individual financial performance of each and every one of its thriving businesses for the January - March 2021 period, analysts have reason to believe the mobile division was the main contributor to an astounding overall operating profit result of "approximately" 9.3 trillion Korean won.
Although the negative effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the mobile industry as a whole has been mitigated over the last 12 months, undoubtedly helping Samsung boost its numbers, the incredible global popularity of the Galaxy S21 5G family is largely owed to the company's ambitious launch strategy.
Interestingly, with Samsung's mobile and TV businesses widely expected to report substantially higher profit figures later this month compared to a year ago, the semiconductor division might be left generating the most disappointing least impressive result of them all for a change.
In terms of consolidated sales, Samsung expects a big boost as well, from over 55 and 61 trillion won in Q1 and Q4 2020 respectively to "approximately" KRW 65 trillion.