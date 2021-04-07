Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The hugely popular Galaxy S21 5G series made Samsung a boatload of money in Q1

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 07, 2021, 3:00 AM
Just in case it wasn't already crystal clear that Samsung completely knocked it out of the park with both the early release and very competitive pricing structure of the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 roster this year, the company's Q1 earnings guidance leaves no room for doubt.

While it's obviously far too soon for the tech giant to detail the individual financial performance of each and every one of its thriving businesses for the January - March 2021 period, analysts have reason to believe the mobile division was the main contributor to an astounding overall operating profit result of "approximately" 9.3 trillion Korean won.

That equates to around 8.3 billion US dollars right now, marking a solid improvement over Samsung's consolidated operating profit recorded both in Q1 2020 (6.45 trillion won) and Q4 2020 (KRW 9.05 trillion). The smartphone business alone is estimated to have jumped from a net gain of KRW 2.65 trillion at the end of the first three months of last year to a whopping 4.15 trillion won in profits.

Although the negative effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the mobile industry as a whole has been mitigated over the last 12 months, undoubtedly helping Samsung boost its numbers, the incredible global popularity of the Galaxy S21 5G family is largely owed to the company's ambitious launch strategy.

Not only did the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra come at the perfect time to fend off Apple's similarly successful iPhone 12 5G lineup, but they were also priced flawlessly right off the bat to do that while very quickly scoring additional discounts across the US.

Interestingly, with Samsung's mobile and TV businesses widely expected to report substantially higher profit figures later this month compared to a year ago, the semiconductor division might be left generating the most disappointing least impressive result of them all for a change.

In terms of consolidated sales, Samsung expects a big boost as well, from over 55 and 61 trillion won in Q1 and Q4 2020 respectively to "approximately" KRW 65 trillion.

