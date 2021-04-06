Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G are getting more and more affordable

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If you don't want to maximize your savings by agreeing to a lengthy monthly installment plan with Verizon or AT&T, B&H Photo Video is now offering some impressively hefty discounts on the two larger members of the 5G-enabled S21 family with absolutely no strings attached.





Digital hoarders will undoubtedly be happy to see the 256GB storage configurations of the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra marked down by a whopping $235 and $245 respectively in a single Phantom Black hue.





In case you're wondering, yes, you are looking at North American variants fully compatible with all major US wireless service providers, and yes, these hot new deals are extremely similar to what was available on Amazon just a little while ago . But the e-commerce giant appears to have pulled the plug on its deep 256 gig price cuts, and Best Buy can't match B&H's generosity either (unless you opt for upfront carrier activation).





At $814.99 instead of $1,049.99, it's certainly hard to argue with the value provided by a 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ 5G packing 8 gigs of RAM in addition to the aforementioned 256 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a 4,800mAh battery.





Of course, the $1,005.99 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is both larger and objectively better than the S21 Plus, with a 6.8-inch display in tow, as well as a 12GB memory count, 5,000mAh cell, 108MP primary rear-facing camera, and 40MP selfie shooter.





The 128GB variants are also on sale at the time of this writing, mind you, but their otherwise decent $200 discounts are arguably overshadowed by these superior 256GB promotions.



