Samsung Apple

Apple helps Samsung report stronger than expected Q2 earnings estimate

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 14, 2020, 7:39 PM
Apple helps Samsung report stronger than expected Q2 earnings estimate
Recently Samsung revealed what its second-quarter earnings numbers should look like when it soon reports the final figures. The manufacturer says that it expects to report a 7% annual decline in second-quarter revenue to 52 trillion Korean won. At current exchange rates, that works out to $46 billion U.S. dollars. Operating profit for the three months ended June is estimated at 8.1 trillion Korean won ($6.6 billion USD), up 23% year-over-year.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy A51 starting at $229.99


The results topped analysts' consensus estimates of 51 trillion won in revenue and operating earnings of 6.5 trillion won. Helping Sammy top the analysts' forecasts was a one-time payment of $950 million that the company received from Apple. DSCC says that the money was due to Samsung when Apple purchased fewer OLED panels from the company than called for by the terms of their contract. Thanks to this payment, Samsung's display devices unit reported a profit for the quarter instead of a loss. During the same quarter last year, Apple reportedly paid Samsung $770 million for a shortfall in orders for OLED panels. The contract required Samsung to deliver 100 million panels at approximately $70 a pop

Apple remains addicted to Samsung as an iPhone supplier


Apple has been trying to reduce its dependence on Samsung as an iPhone supplier. After all, does Coke buy cola syrup from Pepsi? Samsung has been Apple's largest supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone and Apple has been looking to add glass from LG and Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE). However, earlier this year it was alleged that BOE had failed a quality test conducted by Apple. Ironically, BOE reportedly failed a quality test conducted by Samsung who is supposedly considering the company's OLED displays for the 2021 Galaxy S21 flagship models.


Samsung's semiconductor business saw strong demand for memory chips used by cloud computing companies looking to expand their capacity as more people are forced to work from home. With prices for DRAM and NAND flash memory chips on the rise, Samsung earned an estimated 5 trillion Korean won during Q2. Samsung's mobile and consumer businesses were hurt by the pandemic during the three months, but results were not as bad as expected. Still, the company's flagship Galaxy S20 series is doing poorly in the states trailing the numbers put up by the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S9 lines in 2019 and 2018 respectively. On August 5th, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Note 20 line. We also should see in the near future the Galaxy Z Note 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldables.

Sammy's troubles at the cash register could be seen in other data. In April and May Huawei became the top smartphone manufacturer in the world. May's numbers showed the Chinese manufacturer with a hair-thin lead over Samsung; Huawei was responsible for 19.7% of global smartphone shipments in May compared to Samsung's 19.6%. What might really hurt Samsung in the U.S. is the ravaged economy. Millions of Americans remain out of work and money that normally could be used to purchase an expensive handset now must be used to put food on the table.

The full second-quarter earnings report will be released sometime later this month. As for Apple, the flip side of the coin is that when it reports its fiscal third quarter earnings on July 30th, it will have to account for the payment to Samsung somewhere in its financial report. Most investors are able to shrug their shoulders at one-time payments like this so it shouldn't have an effect on Apple. The only negative is that Apple can't seem to end its addiction to Samsung.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more
Popular stories
OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
Popular stories
OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless