You can now save up to $45 on Samsung's already affordable noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds FE





This completely unprecedented and totally unbeatable new $45 discount is available directly from This completely unprecedented and totally unbeatable new $45 discount is available directly from Samsung for an undoubtedly limited time during the company's massive Discover Spring blowout, although in order to maximize your savings right now, you need to trade something in, which technically qualifies as a "string" or hoop to jump through.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, Graphite and White Color Options, Any Trade-In Required ($25 Discount Available Without Trade-In $45 off (45%) $54 99 $99 99 Buy at Samsung





While that can certainly be a tad inconvenient on occasion, Samsung will take "any" wired or wireless headphones in "any" condition off your hands and give you $20 to slash off the aforementioned regular price of the Buds FE.





That's definitely as simple and as straightforward as these types of promotions come, and on top of the $20 discount you can get even by trading in an ancient and broken pair of traditional wired headphones , another 25 bucks can be saved without meeting any special requirement whatsoever.





That obviously means the Galaxy Buds FE can be yours at $74.99 at the time of this writing without a trade-in, although we highly recommend you consider that program and try to save the extra $20.





Incredibly competitive even at $75, these puppies are simply unrivaled in terms of their bang for buck when purchased for $54.99. The best of the best budget wireless earbuds out there have nothing on the Galaxy Buds FE's top-shelf active noise cancellation and overall audio performance, not to mention the excellent battery life, flawless connectivity, and simple but distinctive design with head-turning wing-tips and large touchpads separated from the rest of the product's body.