Samsung is wasting no time mocking Apple for its 'familiar' new announcements

Apple's iOS 26 and watchOS 26 announcements quickly drew Samsung's ridicule on social media, much to the delight of the Android veteran's fans.

Feeling underwhelmed by Apple's barrage of WWDC 2025 announcements? Predictably enough, Samsung is sharing that sentiment, using its super-popular official Mobile US X account to do what the tech giant often does best - no, not sell foldables like hotcakes, but rather poke fun at the competition for attention.

As always, the world's number one smartphone vendor makes a few good points... and a few not-so-great ones, highlighting that a bunch of the "new" iOS 26 features are inspired by Android and One UI while failing to recognize that Samsung and Google constantly take after Apple as well.


That's just the way the mobile industry works and has worked for many years, and as much as we'd all like to see one, nobody will ever build an entirely original operating system from the ground up.

All that being said, it's hard to deny that Apple has opened itself to a rare level of ridicule with an almost shocking inability to keep up with its arch-rivals in the AI development field. Samsung correctly points out that Apple Intelligence is being added to the world's top-selling smartwatches later than everyone expected, with Galaxy AI present on the Galaxy Watch family since last year.


Samsung Mobile US gets an A+ for retweeting reposting a market analyst's pretty much perfect jab at Apple regarding the super-late introduction of a "Live Translation" feature as well, but at least at the time of this writing, it feels like the company could have made more of an effort here. Kind of like it feels that iOS 26 could have brought more true innovation to the table.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
