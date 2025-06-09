Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners

Forerunner 255 Music 46mm, white: Save $136 on Amazon! $136 off (34%) The 46mm Garmin Forerunner 255 Music in white is now available for just under $264—thanks to a generous $136 discount. With Garmin Coach offering personalized workout plans, this smartwatch is built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Plus, with an impressive 14-day battery life, you might forget the last time you charged it. Grab one with this deal while you can! Buy at Amazon

While the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon but from a third-party seller, the retailer handles the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch if there's an issue with it. So, frankly, the only concern you should have is not missing out on this deal, as the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music has a lot to offer in return.Like a proper running smartwatch, it's packed with features. For instance, it monitors your energy reserves, informing you when your body will be fully recovered to tackle your next workout. It also supports Garmin Coach, which offers training plans that adapt to you. Plus, with Garmin Sleep Coach, the watch tracks your sleep and delivers personalized coaching to help you improve your rest quality.Since this is the Music edition of the Forerunner 255, it allows you to download and store up to 500 songs from Spotify and Amazon Music, so you can enjoy your favorite tracks wherever you decide to run. And while it lacks a touchscreen, making navigation through menus a bit harder, it offers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on a single charge.In conclusion, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is ideal for running enthusiasts and buyers looking for a reliable fitness smartwatch at a bargain price. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and take advantage of this deal today!