Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners

The watch is selling for $136 off, dropping to an irresistible price. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Forerunner 255 Music on a white background.
Looking for a new multisport Garmin smartwatch that won't tank your bank account? Well, look no further—just go ahead and get the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music while it's still selling for a whopping 34% off its price on Amazon.

With this price cut, you can get the model in white for just south of $264 instead of paying its usual cost of around $400. And after a quick calculation, it appears you'll save $136 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.

Forerunner 255 Music 46mm, white: Save $136 on Amazon!

$136 off (34%)
The 46mm Garmin Forerunner 255 Music in white is now available for just under $264—thanks to a generous $136 discount. With Garmin Coach offering personalized workout plans, this smartwatch is built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Plus, with an impressive 14-day battery life, you might forget the last time you charged it. Grab one with this deal while you can!
Buy at Amazon


While the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon but from a third-party seller, the retailer handles the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch if there's an issue with it. So, frankly, the only concern you should have is not missing out on this deal, as the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music has a lot to offer in return.

Like a proper running smartwatch, it's packed with features. For instance, it monitors your energy reserves, informing you when your body will be fully recovered to tackle your next workout. It also supports Garmin Coach, which offers training plans that adapt to you. Plus, with Garmin Sleep Coach, the watch tracks your sleep and delivers personalized coaching to help you improve your rest quality.

Since this is the Music edition of the Forerunner 255, it allows you to download and store up to 500 songs from Spotify and Amazon Music, so you can enjoy your favorite tracks wherever you decide to run. And while it lacks a touchscreen, making navigation through menus a bit harder, it offers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on a single charge.

In conclusion, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is ideal for running enthusiasts and buyers looking for a reliable fitness smartwatch at a bargain price. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and take advantage of this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

Latest News

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
T-Mobile updates activation policy, creating difficulties for some users
T-Mobile updates activation policy, creating difficulties for some users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless