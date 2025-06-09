Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
The watch is selling for $136 off, dropping to an irresistible price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a new multisport Garmin smartwatch that won't tank your bank account? Well, look no further—just go ahead and get the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music while it's still selling for a whopping 34% off its price on Amazon.
With this price cut, you can get the model in white for just south of $264 instead of paying its usual cost of around $400. And after a quick calculation, it appears you'll save $136 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.
While the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon but from a third-party seller, the retailer handles the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch if there's an issue with it. So, frankly, the only concern you should have is not missing out on this deal, as the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music has a lot to offer in return.
Like a proper running smartwatch, it's packed with features. For instance, it monitors your energy reserves, informing you when your body will be fully recovered to tackle your next workout. It also supports Garmin Coach, which offers training plans that adapt to you. Plus, with Garmin Sleep Coach, the watch tracks your sleep and delivers personalized coaching to help you improve your rest quality.
In conclusion, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is ideal for running enthusiasts and buyers looking for a reliable fitness smartwatch at a bargain price. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and take advantage of this deal today!
Since this is the Music edition of the Forerunner 255, it allows you to download and store up to 500 songs from Spotify and Amazon Music, so you can enjoy your favorite tracks wherever you decide to run. And while it lacks a touchscreen, making navigation through menus a bit harder, it offers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on a single charge.
