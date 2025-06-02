T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

—sit_n_survive, Reddit user, June 2025



That's because the blocks were usually enabled and disabled by store staff. When a block was active, accounts were verified using a one-time passcode. Representatives often found themselves in challenging situations when a SIM change was required for accounts with a SIM block and no lines were available to receive the passcode. That's because the blocks were usually enabled and disabled by store staff. When a block was active, accounts were verified using a one-time passcode. Representatives often found themselves in challenging situations when a SIM change was required for accounts with a SIM block and no lines were available to receive the passcode.





—Ecstatic_Brain_4433, Reddit user, June 2025



The SIM Protection feature gives customers more control and ensures that if they are unable to receive the one-time code for any reason, they can still have the block removed. The SIM Protection feature gives customers more control and ensures that if they are unable to receive the one-time code for any reason, they can still have the block removed.

Since an alternative to SIM block exists in the form of SIM Protection, no one seems sad to see it go. Employees are happy that the SIM block is being phased out, as sometimes it led to a poor customer experience.