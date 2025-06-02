Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Google's one and only Pixel Tablet can be had at an unbeatable price for an undoubtedly limited time.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for the best Android tablet money can buy in 2025, the Pixel Tablet is... probably not it. But if you think you can settle for a decent device with a large but not uncomfortable screen, respectable processing power, excellent sound, and above all, stellar software support, this might be the moment to pull the trigger.
That's because Amazon is slashing a whopping 140 bucks off the Google-made slate in a 256GB storage configuration and a single Porcelain color option at the time of this writing. If the hefty new discount happens to feel familiar, you should know that retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Google itself, have offered it a couple of times before.
But the last time was around two months ago, and at least to my knowledge, no Pixel Tablet variant has been marked down more steeply than this at any point since the product made its commercial debut back in the summer of 2023. That means that you're looking at a very hard-to-turn-down promotion that may never return, as sooner or later, Google will retire this device... and unfortunately probably not roll out a sequel.
Initially released alongside a speaker dock that clearly not everyone appreciated, the Pixel Tablet is deeply discounted here all alone. Still, you should be satisfied by this thing's productivity and entertainment prowess, especially for that price.
Can you do better in the sub-$400 segment? Our not-very-flattering in-depth Pixel Tablet review from a couple of years ago certainly seems to suggest so, especially if you look at all those amazing mid-rangers Lenovo often sells for around $300... or even less. But Lenovo has nothing on Google in terms of software updates, so if you plan to use your tablet for more than a couple of years, this may well be your best choice... if you hurry.
And yes, in case you're wondering, the 128GB variant (with or without a bundled dock) is also discounted right now, just not as steeply, making the 256 gig model an undeniably better "investment."
Things that are NOT allowed: