Apple Music gets AI-powered AutoMix functionality, lyrics translation (at last!), and more





The coolest new Apple Music functionality is undoubtedly AutoMix, which uses AI (naturally) for a personal DJ experience, claiming to do time stretching and beat matching at the "perfect moment" to seamlessly switch from one song to the next. As nice as that sounds, of course, it might be wise to wait and see how the transitions work between vastly different genres before getting too excited.





What you can probably get super-excited about without fearing the technology will not work as advertised are the Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation tools... that other streaming platforms have already integrated (with varying degrees of effectiveness).





Something tells me Apple waited this long to improve your home karaoke performance to get these features just right, and in the (very) short clip used to hype them up, they definitely look as impressive as expected.

Last but not necessarily least on today's list of announced Apple Music updates, "Music pins" will, well, allow you to pin playlists, albums, and artists at the top of your Library tab to gain easier access to the stuff you're most interested in, which... is likely to sound awfully familiar to YouTube Music devotees





Of course, you don't have to reinvent the wheel every time you roll out a new version of an operating system as massively popular as iOS , so despite their familiarity, these Apple Music add-ons are pretty interesting and likely to improve your listening experience in notable ways soon.