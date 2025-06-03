Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling

A search for the word "Google" returns all images with the word Google on them. | Image credit — PhoneArena





The change will likely be most helpful for people who use Google Photos to store screenshots, scanned documents, receipts, or any other image with text. Previously, the app could pick up on general keywords, but the search results often included unrelated photos. With quotation marks, the results are now more specific and focused.Still, it’s not perfect. Google says the feature works best when it can confidently identify the text in an image. That means if the word is hard to read, written in a stylized font, or partly obscured, the search might miss it. It also won’t recognize text in every language with equal accuracy just yet.Despite those limitations, this is a helpful step forward. As AI continues to improve in apps like Google Photos, users can expect more tools that make managing large libraries less frustrating.If the update hasn’t appeared in your account yet, don’t worry. Google says it’s rolling out gradually, so it should show up soon. Once it does, try typing a specific word in quotes and see how well it works with your own photos.