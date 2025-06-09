Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category

The phone still packs a punch and is an absolute steal at its current price at Woot. Don't miss out!

A close-up of the Pixel 7 Pro.
If you're a Pixel fan in the market for a new phone, you're likely eyeing one of the latest Pixel 9s. However, while they're incredible smartphones, they aren't exactly affordable. But do you know which Pixel phone is both budget-friendly and powerful? The Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage.

Thanks to a hefty 64% discount at Woot, this bad boy is now selling for just under $400. That means you'll save a whopping $700, as it would have set you back around $1,100 when it ranked among the best smartphones on the market. And we believe this is a phenomenal deal, especially if you want a speedy Google phone but prefer not to break the bank on the latest models.

Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: Save $700 at Woot!

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
Woot has slashed a massive $700 off the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, dropping the price to just under $400! With speedy performance, a stunning display, and top-tier cameras, this phone is an absolute steal. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 8 128GB: Save $110 on Amazon!

$110 off (16%)
If you're looking for a slightly newer Pixel phone, Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 at a $110 price cut. That means you can score one for just under $590! Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Granted, this offer comes and goes regularly, so it's not exactly brand-new. Nevertheless, we still encourage you to act fast, as you never know when it will return if you miss out on it now.

As for the phone itself, well, it may not be a spring chicken, but its Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM still delivers solid performance, allowing it to handle most tasks with ease. On top of that 512GB is still an ample storage space, which should be enough for most people. You just can't get a phone with this much storage and such capable silicon for south of $400—well, except if you don't grab the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $400 off on Motorola.com.

Even though the 512GB Edge+ (2023) is currently selling for the same price, it just doesn't match the camera capabilities of the Pixel 7 Pro. Boasting a capable 50MP main snapper and Google's image-processing magic, our friend here captures highly detailed photos with rich colors, ensuring every moment is preserved in stunning quality. On top of that, it boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, delivering immersive visuals.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro offers incredible value for only $399.99. It delivers powerful performance, offers stunning visuals, and captures gorgeous photos. So, don't wait—grab your Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage while this offer is still available!
