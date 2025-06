Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July

Jump to:





Expected pre-order deals at Samsung





Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be no exception! This year, we expect pre-orders to include a hefty $650 maximum trade-in discount, a free storage upgrade, and a reservation credit.



In total, you might be able to save up to $820 on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 . That's a pretty solid discount no flip phone fan would want to miss.



If history is any indication, Samsung might limit the $650 trade-in discount to select high-end devices. Last year's Z Flip 5, It's no secret that the official Samsung Store gives the deepest price cuts during flagship phone launches. Thewill be no exception! This year, we expect pre-orders to include a hefty $650 maximum trade-in discount, a free storage upgrade, and a reservation credit.The free storage upgrade alone saves you $120 on the 512GB variant, letting you grab it at the price of the 256GB model. As you might have guessed, the reservation credit is only available to users who reserved a device ahead of launch. We expect it to be worth about $50 and allow you to get an accessory at the time of pre-order. Reservations usually begin two weeks before launch, so stay tuned for updates.In total, you might be able to save up to $820 on the upcoming. That's a pretty solid discount no flip phone fan would want to miss.If history is any indication, Samsung might limit the $650 trade-in discount to select high-end devices. Last year's Z Flip 6 launched with the same discount with Galaxy S24 Ultra Z Fold 5 , and iPhone 15 Pro Max trade-ins





Expected pre-order deals at Amazon





Amazon won't leave shoppers behind during the Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-orders. This year's Samsung flip phone will most likely arrive with a free storage upgrade (which alone saves you $120). Aside from that, the e-commerce giant will most likely offer a $200 Amazon Gift Card.



Z Flip 6 and the By the way, last year's model debuted with a bundle offer as well, allowing users to buy theand the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a lower price. We can't be 100% certain, but similar bundle offers might come up this year.





Expected pre-order deals at Verizon





Users seeking a carrier deal will definitely want to check out Verizon 's pre-order offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . The handset may arrive for as much as $800 off with trade-ins, plus a free storage upgrade, saving you a total of $920. That said, chances are you'd have to set up a new line on select unlimited plans to grab this bargain.





Expected pre-order deals at T-Mobile





Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Last year, the Samsung Store allowed users to pre-order theand Z Fold 6 with a carrier plan at a pretty tempting price. For instance, users could get a full year of Samsung Care+ with T-Mobile through the Samsung Store. On top of that, last year's flip arrived for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-ins and a free storage upgrade. Talk about big savings!





Expected pre-order deals at AT&T