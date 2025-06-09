Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Get ready for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch with all details on upcoming pre-order deals right here!
Motorola might have released its flip phones early this year, but a solid contender is on the horizon. Expected to launch sometime in early July, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 could offer several notable upgrades, making it a great choice for flip phone enthusiasts.
From what we know so far, the upcoming device might feature a larger cover screen and a potentially better battery thanks to an upgraded battery size. Even better, the Samsung phone might come at the same asking price as last year's model or $1,099.99 for the base model.
Although the unchanged asking price (if true) certainly brings good news, launch-day deals will make the Z Flip 7 even more tempting. How so? Well, retailers like the Samsung Store and Amazon, as well as Verizon and other carriers, will compete for your attention with juicy pre-order offers.
Expected pre-order deals at Samsung
It's no secret that the official Samsung Store gives the deepest price cuts during flagship phone launches. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be no exception! This year, we expect pre-orders to include a hefty $650 maximum trade-in discount, a free storage upgrade, and a reservation credit.
The free storage upgrade alone saves you $120 on the 512GB variant, letting you grab it at the price of the 256GB model. As you might have guessed, the reservation credit is only available to users who reserved a device ahead of launch. We expect it to be worth about $50 and allow you to get an accessory at the time of pre-order. Reservations usually begin two weeks before launch, so stay tuned for updates.
In total, you might be able to save up to $820 on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. That's a pretty solid discount no flip phone fan would want to miss.
If history is any indication, Samsung might limit the $650 trade-in discount to select high-end devices. Last year's Z Flip 6 launched with the same discount with Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and iPhone 15 Pro Max trade-ins
Expected pre-order deals at Amazon
Amazon won't leave shoppers behind during the Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-orders. This year's Samsung flip phone will most likely arrive with a free storage upgrade (which alone saves you $120). Aside from that, the e-commerce giant will most likely offer a $200 Amazon Gift Card.
By the way, last year's model debuted with a bundle offer as well, allowing users to buy the Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a lower price. We can't be 100% certain, but similar bundle offers might come up this year.
Expected pre-order deals at Verizon
Users seeking a carrier deal will definitely want to check out Verizon's pre-order offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The handset may arrive for as much as $800 off with trade-ins, plus a free storage upgrade, saving you a total of $920. That said, chances are you'd have to set up a new line on select unlimited plans to grab this bargain.
Last year, the Samsung Store allowed users to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 with a carrier plan at a pretty tempting price. For instance, users could get a full year of Samsung Care+ with T-Mobile through the Samsung Store. On top of that, last year's flip arrived for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-ins and a free storage upgrade. Talk about big savings!
Expected pre-order deals at AT&T
AT&T offered the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for free during pre-orders. To get this amazing deal, users had to trade in any Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, or Galaxy Z series device in any condition. Of course, the offer only worked with select plans, but at least it was open to new and existing customers alike. Like other carriers (and retailers), AT&T also offered a free storage upgrade during pre-orders.
If the tradition remains unchanged, you might be able to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 for $0.00/mo. at AT&T—who would want to miss that?
