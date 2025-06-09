Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July

Get ready for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch with all details on upcoming pre-order deals right here!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 render.
Motorola might have released its flip phones early this year, but a solid contender is on the horizon. Expected to launch sometime in early July, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 could offer several notable upgrades, making it a great choice for flip phone enthusiasts.

From what we know so far, the upcoming device might feature a larger cover screen and a potentially better battery thanks to an upgraded battery size. Even better, the Samsung phone might come at the same asking price as last year's model or $1,099.99 for the base model.

Although the unchanged asking price (if true) certainly brings good news, launch-day deals will make the Z Flip 7 even more tempting. How so? Well, retailers like the Samsung Store and Amazon, as well as Verizon and other carriers, will compete for your attention with juicy pre-order offers.

Jump to:

Expected pre-order deals at Samsung


It's no secret that the official Samsung Store gives the deepest price cuts during flagship phone launches. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be no exception! This year, we expect pre-orders to include a hefty $650 maximum trade-in discount, a free storage upgrade, and a reservation credit. 

The free storage upgrade alone saves you $120 on the 512GB variant, letting you grab it at the price of the 256GB model. As you might have guessed, the reservation credit is only available to users who reserved a device ahead of launch. We expect it to be worth about $50 and allow you to get an accessory at the time of pre-order. Reservations usually begin two weeks before launch, so stay tuned for updates.

In total, you might be able to save up to $820 on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. That's a pretty solid discount no flip phone fan would want to miss. 

If history is any indication, Samsung might limit the $650 trade-in discount to select high-end devices. Last year's Z Flip 6 launched with the same discount with Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and iPhone 15 Pro Max trade-ins

Expected pre-order deals at Amazon


Amazon won't leave shoppers behind during the Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-orders. This year's Samsung flip phone will most likely arrive with a free storage upgrade (which alone saves you $120). Aside from that, the e-commerce giant will most likely offer a $200 Amazon Gift Card. 

Recommended Stories
By the way, last year's model debuted with a bundle offer as well, allowing users to buy the Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a lower price. We can't be 100% certain, but similar bundle offers might come up this year.

Expected pre-order deals at Verizon


Users seeking a carrier deal will definitely want to check out Verizon's pre-order offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The handset may arrive for as much as $800 off with trade-ins, plus a free storage upgrade, saving you a total of $920. That said, chances are you'd have to set up a new line on select unlimited plans to grab this bargain.

Expected pre-order deals at T-Mobile


Last year, the Samsung Store allowed users to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 with a carrier plan at a pretty tempting price. For instance, users could get a full year of Samsung Care+ with T-Mobile through the Samsung Store. On top of that, last year's flip arrived for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-ins and a free storage upgrade. Talk about big savings!

Expected pre-order deals at AT&T


AT&T offered the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for free during pre-orders. To get this amazing deal, users had to trade in any Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, or Galaxy Z series device in any condition. Of course, the offer only worked with select plans, but at least it was open to new and existing customers alike. Like other carriers (and retailers), AT&T also offered a free storage upgrade during pre-orders.

If the tradition remains unchanged, you might be able to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 for $0.00/mo. at AT&T—who would want to miss that?

Top Galaxy deals right now:

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: Save $100!

$100 off (33%)
If you don't feel like waiting for the new Galaxy Watch 8 series, feel free to snag a brand-new Galaxy Watch 7 on Amazon. The retailer is offering a $100 discount on the 40mm model, letting you score one of the best watches on the market for just under $200. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Save $200!

$200 off (18%)
Amazon has a generous offer on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6, too. Buyers can now score a hefty $200 discount on this bad boy, snagging one for just under $900. With its sleek design and immense power, this handsome fella still ranks among the best phones on the market. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: Save $600 on Amazon!

$600 off (30%)
If you prefer book-style foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage is also getting a massive discount. Amazon is slashing a whopping $600 off the Pink model, while other colors are available at smaller price cuts. Grab yours while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Also see: 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

Latest News

Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
T-Mobile updates activation policy, creating difficulties for some users
T-Mobile updates activation policy, creating difficulties for some users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless