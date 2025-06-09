Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
The speaker is selling for under $80, making it a steal for all the value it offers. Save while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A new flash deal may be dropping the JBL Boombox 3 to its lowest price of 2025, but if you're in the market for a more compact Bluetooth speaker, be sure to check out Woot's limited-time deal on the JBL Flip 6.
The retailer is selling this well-liked speaker for only $79.95, letting you save $50. That equals a generous 38% price cut from its usual cost of about $130, making the device a true temptation for anyone looking for a portable speaker with loud sound and serious durability. Plus, the Amazon-owned retailer is tossing in its 90-day Limited Warranty, giving you peace of mind that you won't be on your own in case something happens with your new investment.
Of course, it would have been awesome if Woot offered a one-year manufacturer warranty instead. However, you can't argue that the JBL Flip 6 is an absolute steal at its current sub-$80 price, and missing out on the standard warranty may not be such a big compromise after all, given all the value you get for less than $80.
After all, the JBL Flip 6 may be on the smaller side, but, oh boy, it packs a serious punch for its compact dimensions. And if you need more power, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost functionality.
So, yeah! The JBL Flip 6 definitely deserves its place among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And at 38% off, it's an absolute bargain. That's why we suggest you act fast and save now, as the offer may expire any second.
As we said, it's pretty durable, too, boasting a high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This gives it complete protection against dust particles and allows it to withstand being fully submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. Then there's its solid battery life, offering up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.
