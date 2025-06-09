Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The speaker is selling for under $80, making it a steal for all the value it offers. Save while you can!

A new flash deal may be dropping the JBL Boombox 3 to its lowest price of 2025, but if you're in the market for a more compact Bluetooth speaker, be sure to check out Woot's limited-time deal on the JBL Flip 6.

The retailer is selling this well-liked speaker for only $79.95, letting you save $50. That equals a generous 38% price cut from its usual cost of about $130, making the device a true temptation for anyone looking for a portable speaker with loud sound and serious durability. Plus, the Amazon-owned retailer is tossing in its 90-day Limited Warranty, giving you peace of mind that you won't be on your own in case something happens with your new investment.

JBL Flip 6: Save 38% while you can!

$79 95
$129 95
$50 off (38%)
The JBL Flip 6 is a premium portable Bluetooth speaker, boasting an IP67 rating, impressive sound quality, and a stylish, compact design. A favorite among music lovers, it's now available at its lowest price yet. Act fast, as this deal won’t last forever!
Buy at Woot

JBL Flip 6: Save 23% on Amazon!

$30 off (23%)
The JBL Flip 6 is a fantastic bargain at its current Woot price, backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty. But if Amazon is your go-to retailer, you can still snag a solid 23% discount there.
Buy at Amazon


Of course, it would have been awesome if Woot offered a one-year manufacturer warranty instead. However, you can't argue that the JBL Flip 6 is an absolute steal at its current sub-$80 price, and missing out on the standard warranty may not be such a big compromise after all, given all the value you get for less than $80.

After all, the JBL Flip 6 may be on the smaller side, but, oh boy, it packs a serious punch for its compact dimensions. And if you need more power, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost functionality.

As we said, it's pretty durable, too, boasting a high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This gives it complete protection against dust particles and allows it to withstand being fully submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. Then there's its solid battery life, offering up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

So, yeah! The JBL Flip 6 definitely deserves its place among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And at 38% off, it's an absolute bargain. That's why we suggest you act fast and save now, as the offer may expire any second.
