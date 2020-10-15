Samsung makes fun of Apple's 5G move although the U.S. firm could get the last laugh
As you know, Apple decided to no longer include the power adapter and the wired EarPods in the box with the new 5G iPhone 12 models. That is also the case with older iPhone models it is still selling including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2020). Apple claims that this is being done as a move to protect the environment since producing fewer adapters will reduce the amount of carbon emissions equal to the amount saved by taking 450,000 cars off of the roads in a single year. It will also allow Apple to reduce the size of the boxes that the iPhones are packaged in. This will result in 70% more product fitting on a single pallet.
Samsung mocks Apple but leaves room for Apple to get revenge
Samsung decided to take this opportunity to mock Apple for removing the two accessories from the iPhone box. On Facebook, Samsung posted a photo of a Galaxy Power Adapter stating that the accessory is "included with your Galaxy." But Samsung might end up eating its words. During the summer, there was speculation that Sammy was thinking about shipping the Galaxy S21 series without a power brick. At the time, Samsung said that like Apple, it had shipped so many chargers that it wouldn't need to include a new one in the box. And this wouldn't be the first time that Samsung stuck its tongue out at Apple only to have it nearly bitten off.
In 2016, the rumor mills had Apple removing the 3.5mm earphone port from the iPhone 7, but even before that series was introduced, Samsung used the unwrapping of the Galaxy Note 7 to take some shots at Apple. Samsung's then Product Strategy and Marketing lead Justin Denison, talking about the Galaxy Note 7, said, "Do you know what else it comes with? An audio jack. I'm just saying." Of course, Apple got the last laugh when the Galaxy Note 7 ended up as a great tool for making smores. And not too long afterward, Samsung followed Apple and dropped the 3.5mm port before returning it on certain models.
Samsung went beyond the 3.5mm jack with its Facebook post today. All summer we kept hearing that Apple was going to include a 120Hz refresh rate on some of its new phones. This seemed to make sense since the iPad Pro's ProMotion displays also update 120 times per second. But 120Hz was a no go for the 2020 iPhones. Heck, even a 90Hz refresh rate was nowhere to be seen; as a result Samsung was given the opportunity to rub it in Apple's face. The Korean manufacturer said on Facebook today, "Your Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone."
So we have to wonder whether Samsung's decision to knock Apple for removing the charger from the iPhone boxes will end up hurting Samsung in the long run. If the latter decides to do the same thing, which is entirely plausible, you know that Apple will get its revenge. And just as other phone manufacturers started to remove the 3.5mm port from their handsets after the rumor about Apple (if memory serves, the Moto Z Force was actually the first handset to make do without the port), many other firms will start leaving the charger out of their handset boxes as well.