Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 series globally
Samsung expands its wearable and foldable lineup with new global availability.
Samsung has officially begun the global rollout of its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. All devices are now available across 49 markets starting July 25, with availability expanding to over 110 countries soon.
Samsung reports record-breaking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z series in Europe, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 accounting for more than half of all orders and showing a 50 percent increase over previous Fold generations. In fact, foldables this year have seen higher pre-order growth than the Galaxy S25 series. This is quite an impressive feat.
Completing the launch is the Galaxy Watch 8 series, with redesigned models in new materials and sizes. The watches feature Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, which enables real-time health data across sleep, stress, nutrition, and workouts. A new Antioxidant Index can also now be measured from the wrist in just five seconds.
Additionally, Samsung has opened Galaxy Experience Spaces in cities like New York, London, and Seoul, giving customers hands-on time with the new devices. Meanwhile, a store locator on Samsung.com helps users find local demo units. Here are some images from the global launch:
In our early hands-on review of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series, we found Samsung’s latest devices to be among the most refined and responsive foldables yet. The Z Fold 7’s slimmed-down profile and enhanced multitasking features made it feel like a true productivity powerhouse, while the Z Flip7’s larger FlexWindow and updated Now Bar added more utility without sacrificing its signature style.
Both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are thinner and lighter than any previous Z model. Powered by Galaxy AI, they support advanced features like Gemini Live, which lets users share what they see via their camera and get real-time responses from the AI assistant.
The Flip 7 leans into compact design and personal expression. The new edge-to-edge FlexWindow allows quick access to key apps and features without flipping open the phone. There's also the Now Bar, which delivers updates like music, fitness data, and ride status right on the FlexWindow. Users can chat with Gemini on the cover screen or use FlexCam for improved selfies with real-time filters. Portrait Studio for pets is a new addition too, turning pet photos into stylized portraits.
The Fold 7 is designed for multitasking and content creation, featuring a large display, pro-grade cameras, and tools like Generative Edit for photo cleanup. Its 200 MP camera also introduces flexible shooting angles and context-aware editing suggestions, including automatic removal of photo background distractions.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and an online-exclusive Mint. The Flip 7 offers Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Coralred, and Mint, while the Flip 7 FE will be sold in Black and White. Blue Shadow is currently the most popular color globally, according to Samsung.
With any of the new foldables, Samsung is offering six months of Google AI Pro and 2 TB of cloud storage. Samsung Care+ is also available for damage protection, and the New Galaxy Club gives early adopters more ways to upgrade over time.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is now widely available. | Image credit — Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes in Graphite or Silver. The Watch 8 Classic comes in 46 mm Black or White, and a refreshed Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in four titanium colors, including Titanium Blue.
On the wrist, we found the Galaxy Watch 8 to be sporty and futuristic, while the Watch 8 Classic is its elegant sibling with its signature rotating bezel. Altogether, the lineup feels like a confident step forward — not just in design, but in how these devices integrate AI to respond more naturally to the way we live.
