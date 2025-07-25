$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Google Messages set to benefit as a new RCS upgrade boosts audio and security

Latest Universal Profile update adds better audio, easier setup, and stronger file protection

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps Google
RCS gets some love from Google
The messaging experience on Android is about to improve again. The GSMA has officially announced Universal Profile 3.1, the latest version of the technical standard that powers RCS (Rich Communication Services). The update introduces a few new capabilities that will roll out gradually across apps and carriers that support the platform, including Google Messages (and hopefully Apple Messages at some point as well).

The headline feature in Universal Profile 3.1 is the addition of the xHE-AAC audio codec, which supports better sound quality in shared audio content. This means voice messages, background sound clips, and other audio-based features sent through RCS will now have clearer and more natural playback. According to the GSMA, this enhancement benefits both speech and non-speech use cases, including AI chatbot interactions that rely on voice.

The xHE-AAC codec is designed for efficient audio compression and decompression, which allows for improved quality without significantly increasing file size. It should also help ensure more consistent playback across different devices and network conditions. While it may take some time for apps and carriers to implement this update, it marks a noticeable upgrade in how Android users communicate via voice.

Image of android device using RCS
RCS messaging use is exploding in the U.S. | Image credit — T-Mobile


Beyond audio improvements, Universal Profile 3.1 also introduces technical changes aimed at streamlining how RCS connects to mobile networks. Specifically, the GSMA outlines "new mechanisms for connecting RCS clients to operator services," which should lead to a more reliable and seamless onboarding experience for users setting up RCS for the first time. However, the details of how this works behind the scenes haven’t been shared in full yet.

Do you use voice messages in your texting app?

Vote View Result


There are also a few smaller upgrades included in the update. These include better spam protection, more secure file transfers, and support for using deep links to start conversations from other apps or websites. All of these are expected to roll out in future versions of apps like Google Messages as they adopt the 3.1 standard.

We’ve been following the evolution of RCS closely, especially as it plays a larger role in Android's messaging ecosystem. With this update, the standard becomes even more competitive against services like iMessage and WhatsApp, particularly when it comes to voice communication. While RCS still depends on carrier and device support, updates like Universal Profile 3.1 show that it’s steadily evolving into a richer, more capable messaging platform.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless