Samsung kind of confirms it's working on the Galaxy Note 20 FE
Merely months after the release of the pricey Galaxy S20 series, Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE. Despite its flagship specs, the phone costs $699. Industry insiders believe that the phone was launched in response to lackluster demand for the Galaxy S20. It was recently reported that the Galaxy Note 20 isn't doing so well either, and this has coincided with the appearance of the Galaxy Note 20 FE on the official Galaxy S20 FE landing page.
The Note 20 FE has been mentioned a couple of times on Samsung's Brazilian website (via Androidu) and as SamMobile has pointed out, the name also pops up numerous times in the source code.
The website only mentions a couple of details regarding the phone such as it will sport a 6.5-inches display and will feature the Night Mode. This could very well be placeholder data as chances are that the phone is still under development.
Since the Galaxy Note 20 series was released not too long ago, we don't expect the Note 20 FE to hit the shelves anytime soon. Samsung had previously committed to releasing new Galaxy FE smartphones every year, so it isn't all that surprising to see the Note 20 FE show up on its website.
Given that there are already glaring differences between the standard Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, we wonder what the Note 20 FE would bring to the table.