iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung kind of confirms it's working on the Galaxy Note 20 FE

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 02, 2020, 11:13 AM
Samsung kind of confirms it's working on the Galaxy Note 20 FE
Merely months after the release of the pricey Galaxy S20 series, Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE. Despite its flagship specs, the phone costs $699. Industry insiders believe that the phone was launched in response to lackluster demand for the Galaxy S20. It was recently reported that the Galaxy Note 20 isn't doing so well either, and this has coincided with the appearance of the Galaxy Note 20 FE on the official Galaxy S20 FE landing page.

The Note 20 FE has been mentioned a couple of times on Samsung's Brazilian website (via Androidu) and as SamMobile has pointed out, the name also pops up numerous times in the source code.

The website only mentions a couple of details regarding the phone such as it will sport a 6.5-inches display and will feature the Night Mode. This could very well be placeholder data as chances are that the phone is still under development. 


Since the Galaxy Note 20 series was released not too long ago, we don't expect the Note 20 FE to hit the shelves anytime soon. Samsung had previously committed to releasing new Galaxy FE smartphones every year, so it isn't all that surprising to see the Note 20 FE show up on its website. 

Given that there are already glaring differences between the standard Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, we wonder what the Note 20 FE would bring to the table. 

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$450off $900 Special Bestbuy $400off $950 Special Bestbuy $300off $700 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless