Samsung introduces China exclusive Galaxy S25 feature to compete with domestic brands
Samsung’s newest flagship phones are taking multiple pages out of Apple’s book it seems. Aside from focusing heavily on AI the company has now also introduced a feature for its Galaxy S25 phones which is exclusive to the Chinese market. This is similar to the iPhone 16 which had a very fragmented launch and offers varying features in different regions.
In China your Galaxy S25 — possibly just the Galaxy S25 Ultra — comes with a neat function for “intelligent drag and drop”. What this basically does is it lets you simply hold and drag anything you want to share on a different app.
For example let’s say you’ve got a picture or a document you want to send to someone on WhatsApp. Instead of finding the share button all you have to do is tap and hold the item you want to send. The phone brings up a bar on the right displaying the apps you can share that item on. You then drag said item to the icon of the app you want and it opens that app with the share screen prepped and ready.
This intelligent drag and drop feature is available on Honor phones too. Honor, in addition to other Chinese smartphone manufacturers, is gaining popularity in its domestic market. Bringing this feature to the Galaxy S25 phones is just one way that Samsung hopes to combat the local brands.
Apple saw iPhone sales fall in China too as consumers began to prefer other manufacturers that they say provide better specifications at lower prices. The continued absence of Apple Intelligence in China — despite it being a major selling point for the iPhone 16 — also doesn’t help matters.
I don’t know why Samsung doesn’t bring the intelligent drag and drop to other markets. Surely it can’t be as simple as lack of competition. What point is there to keep a software feature exclusive to just one region when it can very easily be introduced elsewhere too? I think other markets might get to see intelligent drag and drop sharing on their Galaxy S25 phones soon.
Samsung heavily advertised its AI capabilities for the Galaxy S25 series. | Video credit — Samsung
Then again Samsung did just remove Bluetooth from the S Pen. And now the company is selling separate Bluetooth S Pens for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
