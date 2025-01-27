Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Samsung introduces China exclusive Galaxy S25 feature to compete with domestic brands

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung’s newest flagship phones are taking multiple pages out of Apple’s book it seems. Aside from focusing heavily on AI the company has now also introduced a feature for its Galaxy S25 phones which is exclusive to the Chinese market. This is similar to the iPhone 16 which had a very fragmented launch and offers varying features in different regions.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus

$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung


In China your Galaxy S25 — possibly just the Galaxy S25 Ultra — comes with a neat function for “intelligent drag and drop”. What this basically does is it lets you simply hold and drag anything you want to share on a different app.

For example let’s say you’ve got a picture or a document you want to send to someone on WhatsApp. Instead of finding the share button all you have to do is tap and hold the item you want to send. The phone brings up a bar on the right displaying the apps you can share that item on. You then drag said item to the icon of the app you want and it opens that app with the share screen prepped and ready.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung heavily advertised its AI capabilities for the Galaxy S25 series. | Video credit — Samsung

This intelligent drag and drop feature is available on Honor phones too. Honor, in addition to other Chinese smartphone manufacturers, is gaining popularity in its domestic market. Bringing this feature to the Galaxy S25 phones is just one way that Samsung hopes to combat the local brands.

Apple saw iPhone sales fall in China too as consumers began to prefer other manufacturers that they say provide better specifications at lower prices. The continued absence of Apple Intelligence in China — despite it being a major selling point for the iPhone 16 — also doesn’t help matters.

I don’t know why Samsung doesn’t bring the intelligent drag and drop to other markets. Surely it can’t be as simple as lack of competition. What point is there to keep a software feature exclusive to just one region when it can very easily be introduced elsewhere too? I think other markets might get to see intelligent drag and drop sharing on their Galaxy S25 phones soon.

Then again Samsung did just remove Bluetooth from the S Pen. And now the company is selling separate Bluetooth S Pens for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless