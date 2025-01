Samsung introduces China exclusive Galaxy S25 feature to compete with domestic brands

Samsung heavily advertised its AI capabilities for the Galaxy S25 series. | Video credit — Samsung

This intelligent drag and drop feature is available on Honor phones too. Honor, in addition to other Chinese smartphone manufacturers, is gaining popularity in its domestic market. Bringing this feature to thephones is just one way that Samsung hopes to combat the local brands.Apple saw iPhone sales fall in China too as consumers began to prefer other manufacturers that they say provide better specifications at lower prices. The continued absence of Apple Intelligence in China — despite it being a major selling point for the— also doesn’t help matters.I don’t know why Samsung doesn’t bring the intelligent drag and drop to other markets. Surely it can’t be as simple as lack of competition. What point is there to keep a software feature exclusive to just one region when it can very easily be introduced elsewhere too? I think other markets might get to see intelligent drag and drop sharing on theirphones soon.Then again Samsung did just remove Bluetooth from the S Pen. And now the company is selling separate Bluetooth S Pens for the Galaxy S25 Ultra