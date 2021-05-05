Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
From the front, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shouldn’t look too different from the current-gen model. In fact, the main difference allegedly lies in what’s hidden beneath the large display — expected to measure in at around 7.55-inches.
Turning the foldable smartphone over reveals an updated camera bump, though the design doesn’t necessarily scream Samsung and in some ways resembles the look of recent Sony flagships.
The other side of the phone houses a tall exterior display. It’s expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, like the bigger one, and will retain the punch hole.
Everything mentioned above will reportedly be coupled with S Pen support. Stylus compatibility has been rumored ever since the original Galaxy Fold launched, and the leaked promo material claims 2021 will be the year Samsung finally makes the leap, although you shouldn't expect a dedicated S Pen slot.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
If the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is too big, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be the perfect foldable for you. It’ll offer a 6.7-inch display like the previous-gen models, only this time around a 120Hz refresh rate is planned.
The rear is where Samsung has allegedly spent most of its time. Gone is the single-tone finish of the original models and in its place is a new dual-tone finish that resembles the Pixel 2 XL.
The rest of the rear panel will come in the finish you choose. The supposed promo material hinted at a range of colors including Violet, Green, Beige, and Gray which are coincidentally the colorways expected to be available in the US.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are expected to debut at an Unpacked event in July. Pricing remains a mystery, but the current-gen Galaxy Z Flip 5G is available for $1,199 while the Fold 2 costs $1,999.
A launch should follow shortly after the official announcement. But again, there’s no concrete information floating around.
As for specifications, it’s believed both foldable smartphones will ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on the inside. The key differences between Samsung’s base models are likely to be found in the storage and RAM departments.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 announcement, release date, price
