Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is closer to getting introduced following certification in South Korea





Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra. Besides pushing out rumored dates when the premium foldable is expected to greet the light of day, the rumor mill also says that in China the device could be known as the Samsung Galaxy W25. Spotted by 91mobiles , a device with the model number SM-F958N (and internal codename Q6A) appeared on the Safety Korea Certification site and the time frame seems to fit with a late September introduction of the phone. September 25th seems to be the date that is being discussed for the unveiling of the Slim/Ultra.





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra will reportedly be the thinnest foldable produced to date by Samsung. How thin is it? Compared to the 12.1mm thickness of the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 , the new model will be 10mm thick (all measurements are taken with the foldable closed). To make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra thinner, Samsung removed the silo for the S Pen and the .3mm digitizer layer on the screen for the accessory.









An unnamed person working in the wireless industry said, "Samsung is doing everything they can to make it (the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra) even 0.1 millimeters thinner…The global smartphone market is shifting its focus to how thin the next product can be." To this end, the company probably worked with its own subsidiaries such as Samsung Displays and Samsung Electro-Mechaniscs to source thinner foldable displays and thinner camera components.





Interestingly, even though the phone will be thinner, it might come with a larger 8-inch internal screen compared to the 7.6-inch internal display on the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 . The cover screen is also expected to get a small increase to 6.5 inches from the regular model's 6.3-inch external display. Changes are also rumored to be coming to the cameras. The Under Display camera is reportedly getting a small bump to 5MP from the 4MP sensor used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . No changes are expected to take place to the 10MP front-facing camera and the 12MP ultra-wide camera.



