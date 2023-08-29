Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now





Of course, you can always trade in your existing mobile device to try to considerably lower that exorbitant price at your preferred carrier or directly on Samsung 's official US website. Or you can circumvent that requirement and save a massive $400 at Best Buy with a simple upfront activation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $400 off (22%) $1399 99 $1799 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $400 off (21%) $1519 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black Color, Carrier Activation Required $400 off (19%) $1759 99 $2159 99 Pre-order at BestBuy





This obviously also qualifies as a hoop to jump through, but for a lot of potential buyers, it's a much easier condition to meet than an eligible device trade-in because, well, everyone has to use their phone on an operator anyway. If that operator happens to be Verizon, AT&T, or Google Fi, you might as well get $400 off your order without having to commit to a specific carrier for a long time.





The discount applies to all Galaxy Z Fold 5 storage configurations, mind you, ranging from the entry-level 128 gig variant that normally costs $1,799.99 to the top-of-the-line 1TB model you usually have to cough up an insane $2,159.99 on.





By no means conventionally affordable, this tank of a foldable does become a little... friendlier to the masses with these unprecedented price cuts, turning heads and blowing minds with a design polished to near-perfection, as well as pretty much unrivaled versatility, raw power, and... decent battery life and camera performance (by ultra-high-end 2023 standards).



