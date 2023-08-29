Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the absolute best foldable phone money can buy right now? Almost definitely. But with largely the same design and... largely the same specifications as last year's similarly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 4, it's hard to recommend spending $1,800 (let alone more) on this flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with a 7.6-inch primary screen, a 6.2-inch cover display, and a shallow yet still very much present crease.

Of course, you can always trade in your existing mobile device to try to considerably lower that exorbitant price at your preferred carrier or directly on Samsung's official US website. Or you can circumvent that requirement and save a massive $400 at Best Buy with a simple upfront activation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required
$400 off (21%)
$1519 99
$1919 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black Color, Carrier Activation Required
$400 off (19%)
$1759 99
$2159 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

This obviously also qualifies as a hoop to jump through, but for a lot of potential buyers, it's a much easier condition to meet than an eligible device trade-in because, well, everyone has to use their phone on an operator anyway. If that operator happens to be Verizon, AT&T, or Google Fi, you might as well get $400 off your order without having to commit to a specific carrier for a long time.

The discount applies to all Galaxy Z Fold 5 storage configurations, mind you, ranging from the entry-level 128 gig variant that normally costs $1,799.99 to the top-of-the-line 1TB model you usually have to cough up an insane $2,159.99 on. 

By no means conventionally affordable, this tank of a foldable does become a little... friendlier to the masses with these unprecedented price cuts, turning heads and blowing minds with a design polished to near-perfection, as well as pretty much unrivaled versatility, raw power, and... decent battery life and camera performance (by ultra-high-end 2023 standards). 

Can you do better than the Z Fold 5? Only if you're able to resist the foldable trend... or willing to wait until next year's Galaxy Z Fold 6, which may or may not bring (formal) dust resistance and improved cameras to the table.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless