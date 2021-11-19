Notification Center

Samsung Android

Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Fold 4 not expected to feature S Pen slot

Anam Hamid
By
With leaks from most reliable sources claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will flaunt a Galaxy Note-like design and built-in stylus, it's safe to assume that Note phones are not coming back. The successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is Samsung's second non-Note phone to get stylus support, on the other hand, is unlikely to feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen.

Current Galaxy Z Fold prototypes don't have an S Pen slot


Responding to rumors that said that current Galaxy Z Fold 4 prototypes have an S Pen silo, Naver leaker lanzuk said that's not the case. He says that none of the current prototypes or samples have a dedicated S Pen slot. 

That doesn't dismiss the possibility of a stylus slot on the Fold 4 though and the final decision will apparently be made in March next year. A source with an unproven track record claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might also support the S Pen, something that was also hinted at by a patent, but it's best to treat this bit with a heavy dose of skepticism.

The next generation of Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z phones is rumored to be lighter and more durable than the current iteration. The devices are likely to offer the same battery capacity as their predecessors.

Samsung's under-display camera tech, which debuted on the Fold 3, has supposedly improved to the point that Samsung is considering outfitting Z Fold 4's outer screen with it too. Even more exciting is the rumor that the Fold 4 will feature premium camera hardware, something which will allow it to stand toe to toe with the top phones of 2021 which offer impressive cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely be announced in August 2022. 

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (2 updates)

