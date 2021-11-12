Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra may be even more Note-like than we thought









What's even more interesting, however, is that there may be a marked difference in corner design between all the chubby S22 series members. Ice Universe has unearthed a picture of some screen protectors prepared for the three phones, and the S22 Ultra one is notably more angular than the curved corners of the S22 and S22+.









This might have something to do with the rumor that the S22 Ultra will be Samsung's first phone to carry an S Pen stylus silo in it since, well, last year's Note 20 series. The source also claims that the chin of the S22 Ultra will be slightly thicker than what's on the S22 or S22+, though we don't see much difference in the picture here.





The extra space allowed by the more angular design would have gone to fit both the stylus and the same giant 5000mAh battery pack that is in the S21 Ultra , while the S22 and S22+ will reportedly carry slightly smaller batteries than their predecessors.





In any case, Samsung seems to be preparing a design surprise with all three phones - they will be shorter, wider, and with better screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors, while the S22 Ultra will add a Note-like exterior with a unique raindrop camera design on the back.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up