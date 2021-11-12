Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra may be even more Note-like than we thought

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra may be even more Note-like than we thought0
Even though the Galaxy S22 and S22+ would nominally have shorter display diagonals than the S21+ or the S21, the wider S22 design would allow them to keep and even increase the actual display area.
This might have something to do with the rumor that the S22 Ultra will be Samsung's first phone to carry an S Pen stylus silo in it since, well, last year's Note 20 series. The source also claims that the chin of the S22 Ultra will be slightly thicker than what's on the S22 or S22+, though we don't see much difference in the picture here.
The extra space allowed by the more angular design would have gone to fit both the stylus and the same giant 5000mAh battery pack that is in the S21 Ultra, while the S22 and S22+ will reportedly carry slightly smaller batteries than their predecessors.