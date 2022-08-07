All but one hotly rumored Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 upgrades nearly confirmed





Fold 4 to boast new main and telephoto cameras





The included images are in line with recent leaks and all the more proof that the camera bump is not going away but at least two of the older sensors are. The Fold 3 comes with a triple camera system with 12MP main, ultrawide, and 2x telephoto sensors. It's not a patch on the camera systems offered by the best phones of 2022





The Fold 4 could feature a 50MP main sensor with 23 percent brighter pixels and a 10MP telephoto unit with a longer 3x zoom range and 30x Space Zoom, up from 10x digital zoom on the current telephoto module. It may inherit its predecessor's 12MP ultra-wide camera though.





The new camera setup will also apparently be able to take better and more stable nighttime photos. The phone will also offer greater camera controls.





The cover screen camera will still be 10MP apparently and even though the under-display camera will seemingly also be the same as last year's 4MP sensor, today's leak suggests Samsung has increased the screen resolution of that part to reduce its visibility. This means the under-display sensor will not be that noticeable and this would allow for a more immersive experience when you are using the main screen.

Leak shuts down biggest Z Flip 4 rumor





Next, we have the Flip 4 , and per Rydah, it has a 6mm smaller hinge than the Flip 3's hinge. Samsung has also made changes to free up some area to increase the battery capacity from 3,300mAH to 3,700mAh. You will also be able to juice up the cell faster, as the charging speed is rumored to increase from 15W to 25W. More specifically, it should take just 30 minutes to achieve a 50 percent charge.





The increased battery capacity, coupled with better device optimizations, will seemingly extend the battery life by 4 hours.





What we do not see mentioned in this leak is a bigger cover display for the Flip 4, which was supposed to be one of the highlights. The reason is that it's not happening. Trusted leaker Roland Quandt says that the Flip 4 will stick with its predecessor's 1.9-inch cover unit and the size is not increasing to 2.1-inch, as some rumors had said.





While that wouldn't have been a monumental change, it would still have been an improvement over the current display. Motorola, meanwhile, is going to equip its new Razr with a 3-inch screen. On top of that, it is also tipped to offer top-notch specs and it might be more affordable than the Razr 5G.





Samsung will formally unveil the Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10. Pre-order reservations are already live and will give you access to some exclusive offers.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) Reserve the next Galaxy and get $50 off in Samsung credits, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Get up to $200 if you reserve with other upcoming Galaxy devices. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Display specs will apparently remain the same - meaning a 6.7-inch main screen for the Flip 4, and 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch external panels for the Fold 4. The Fold 4 may feature a wider aspect ratio though. Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. They might be somewhat more expensive than the current models. For reference, the Fold 3 starts at $1,800 and the Flip 3 at $1,000.



