Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
The Moto Razr 2022 is almost here and some people can almost taste it. Others, on the other hand, have the privilege of actually being able to reserve one. That’s right - Motorola has opened the reservations for the Razr 2022 via JD.com, a popular Chinese retailer. This bit of information was first covered in an article by GSMArena.
That is, if the device can actually launch in the first place. For reference, the Moto Razr 2022 was scheduled to launch on August 2nd alongside the Moto X30 Pro. However, the event was canceled last minute and subsequently rescheduled. Let’s hope there will be no unforeseen political turmoil this time around (not only for the sake of the Razr 2022 of course).
The reservation page also gives us another important bit of information. It lists the different configurations of the Moto Razr 2022. For the moment, there are three. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher end one keeps the 8GB of RAM, but adds another 128GB of internal storage (for a total of 256). The top tier model comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
At any rate, it seems that Motorola is trying to compete with Samsung, the undisputed king of foldables, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in particular. This is not a battle that can be won in China alone. It is a war that must be waged across the world. This is the only potential global conflict I look forward to.
The reservation page for the Moto Razr 2022 showcases the new smartphone in all its glory, with a number of images demonstrating the various “modes” which the foldable form factor enables. The new Razr 2022 is set to introduce considerable improvements to the lineup, including a bigger outer screen, extended battery life and killer flagship specs.
Nevertheless, this currently means little to most users. After all, there is still no word on whether the Moto Razr 2022 will ever make it out of China. Given how torturous the Chinese launch appears to be, an international one seems even more difficult, if not impossible.
