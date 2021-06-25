The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hinge supplier tips its release schedule





" In the "Open Smartphone’s Foldable" report from Korea Investment & Securities on the 23rd, ‘a specific partner is expected to supply hinges alone in 2021’, in light of the progress of the hinge parts business promoted by S-Connect. It is clearly not true... We have been supplying hinge parts (for Samsung Electronics' foldable phones) from 2020. As the business plan announced at the company briefing session at the beginning of the year, we are stably carrying out existing and new businesses and hinge parts businesses. It is a matter directly related to the property interests of shareholders ."





While that brouhaha in itself is not very interesting for anyone but S-Connect's shareholders, the roadmap for hinge component supplies to Samsung that the company posted to prove they are still in the game there, is pretty revealing.









In short, if S-Connect is already shipping hinges for the Z Fold 3 , that means the newest Samsung foldable phone would indeed be announced and released in the August/September timeframe that its predecessor landed with.





As we near the launch, more and more details are now becoming clear, chief among which are the leaked design renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , so where there is smoke, there must be fire, too.



