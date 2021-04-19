Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo to release phones with under-display cameras this year

The second half of the year is when the Under Display Camera officially debuts, including at least Samsung (folding), Xiaomi (MIX4), OPPO (folding), vivo and ZTE (greatly improved version) — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 19, 2021





As for Oppo, it is supposedly going to implement this technology in its next foldable device, similarly to Samsung. ZTE is reportedly going to offer Axon 30 Pro 5G with an improved version of their pioneering under-display camera technology. Vivo will also release a phone with an under-display camera, but there is no mention in the tweet as to what type of phone this would be.





ZTE was the first manufacturer to produce a phone with an under-display camera. Released earlier this year, the Axon 20 featured a 32-megapixel under-display camera hidden behind a semi-transparent AMOLED screen. Although the technology sounded impressive, selfies lacked sharpness and had a bit of a tint. The part of the display which hid the camera wasn’t perfect either. It was easily spotted, especially when displaying brighter colors.





Nonetheless, it looks like other companies are about to introduce their own devices with selfie cameras hidden behind the screen, meaning that the technology could be bound to improve soon. After under-display fingerprint scanners appeared, the next logical step was to put the front camera behind the screen too. The goal of the under-display camera is to minimize the bezels around the screen, without interrupting the screen itself. Punch-hole camera phones and screen notches take space, and many people find them distracting.



