Amazon viciously slashes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices ahead of Fold 4 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage $600 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage $700 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





The unlocked 5G-enabled Z Fold 3 powerhouse with a Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood is marked down by $600 from a regular starting price of $1,799.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and by $700 from $1,899.99 in a 512GB configuration, which makes it pretty easy to choose between the two models.





That's right, you can currently get a 512 gig variant at the exact same price as an "entry-level" 256GB device, although something tells us Amazon may run out of inventory for the version that's typically more expensive fairly quickly.





This special offer is extremely close to what Prime members could get for a limited time last month, and naturally, that condition is out of the equation as well.

Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if you can resist the Z Fold 3





ever be offered for the Fold 4, so whether or not you're excited about Given how popular the new foldable phones are likely to become , we wouldn't be 100 percent certain this kind of discount willbe offered for the Fold 4, so whether or not you're excited about Samsung 's "next big thing", we can definitely understand if you also feel like you simply cannot turn down this chance to purchase the Z Fold 3 at an actually reasonable price... all things considered.



