Amazon viciously slashes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices ahead of Fold 4 launch
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The big day is finally right around the corner for hardcore Samsung fans who feel like foldables are the future (or even the present) of the mobile industry, but if all the pre-Unpacked leaks of the last few... months have left you underwhelmed by the Fold 4 and Flip 4 upgrades, we might have the best possible news to bring you today.
Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which is still undeniably one of the best phones out there, can be had at an incredible discount of up to 700 bucks with absolutely no strings attached. This killer new Amazon deal smokes Best Buy's most recent promotion, which required upfront activation on select mobile network operators, not to mention all of those deeper than deep price cuts offered by Samsung itself with eligible device trade-ins.
The unlocked 5G-enabled Z Fold 3 powerhouse with a Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood is marked down by $600 from a regular starting price of $1,799.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and by $700 from $1,899.99 in a 512GB configuration, which makes it pretty easy to choose between the two models.
That's right, you can currently get a 512 gig variant at the exact same price as an "entry-level" 256GB device, although something tells us Amazon may run out of inventory for the version that's typically more expensive fairly quickly.
This special offer is extremely close to what Prime members could get for a limited time last month, and naturally, that condition is out of the equation as well.
Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if you can resist the Z Fold 3
Keep in mind that the Galaxy (Z) Fold 4 is obviously expected to change a number of things about its predecessor (some more drastic, some less so) while essentially retaining the prohibitive $1,800 and up pricing structure.
Given how popular the new foldable phones are likely to become, we wouldn't be 100 percent certain this kind of discount will ever be offered for the Fold 4, so whether or not you're excited about Samsung's "next big thing", we can definitely understand if you also feel like you simply cannot turn down this chance to purchase the Z Fold 3 at an actually reasonable price... all things considered.
