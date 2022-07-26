Here's how you can save a whopping $800 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 (no trade-in)





But if you chose to "settle" for the significantly cheaper and smaller Z Flip 3 5G, a number of phenomenal recent deals may have led to a lot of regret for many impatient foldable users. The latest Z Fold 3 5G promotion might just be the best one yet, at least for loyal subscribers of the largest mobile network in the US... with nothing to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Verizon Activation $800 off (44%) $999 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Verizon Activation $800 off (42%) $1099 99 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy





Yes, Best Buy is ready to slash an unprecedented 800 bucks off the $1,799.99 and $1,899.99 list prices of this bad boy's 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with upfront Verizon activation and pretty much no other strings attached.





You can opt for a three-year device payment plan as well if you want to, in which case you're looking at coughing up as little as $27.77 a month for this state-of-the-art Android handset with a primary 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, both of which come fully equipped to deliver silky smooth 120Hz content.





If you'd rather take care of everything right off the bat, you can also do that and pay a (slightly more) reasonable $999.99 for an "entry-level" Galaxy Z Fold 3 variant or $1,099.99 with 512 instead of 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and the same hefty 12GB RAM count.

But a record low is still a notable thing for such an impressive piece of mobile engineering, even with the undoubtedly upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 4 around the corner.



