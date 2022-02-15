 Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time - PhoneArena

Deals

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time
In theory, the gargantuan Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the hot new Galaxy S22 trio should have different target audiences. But because foldable devices are still young and... imperfect, we can safely assume many of the same Android power users are currently having a hard time choosing the right Samsung flagship to fit their needs.

At the same time, it's pretty clear that the Z Fold 3's mainstream appeal has been negatively impacted by last week's S22 Ultra introduction and the surprisingly great launch deals offered by major US retailers, carriers, and Samsung itself on the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse.

But now Amazon has the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at a substantial discount too, and although the killer new promotion is not completely unprecedented, it's definitely better than everything we've seen so far this year... with no strings attached.

As far as we can remember, the unlocked Z Fold 3 5G was last sold at a whopping $300 off its list price way back in November 2021, although Amazon then offered an even heftier $450 discount the next month... for 24 hours only.

While we obviously don't expect the latest deal to last forever either, something tells us you'll be able to buy this flexible Snapdragon 888 beast for $300 under its $1,800 and $1,900 regular prices in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively for more than a single day this time around.

Even better, you can maximize your savings by bundling your preferred Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G model in your preferred color with a 25W fast wall charger, Galaxy Buds 2, or S Pen Case. These special combos are available at total discounts ranging from $302 to $340, including some handy accessories that you might be thinking of purchasing separately anyway.

Keep in mind that, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this particular heavyweight contender for the title of best phone money can buy in 2022 doesn't come with a built-in S Pen. On the bright side, the Z Fold 3 offers a crazy amount of screen real estate, sporting a large 7.6-inch primary display and a very useful 6.2-inch cover panel, both of which come equipped with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview
Feb 06, 2022, 6:45 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2
Aug 11, 2021, 12:28 PM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
Aug 11, 2021, 10:31 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
Aug 11, 2021, 10:30 AM, by Daniel Petrov

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
