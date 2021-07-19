Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Considering how catastrophically the original Galaxy Fold failed just a couple of years ago, it was certainly impressive to see Samsung go back to the drawing board and quickly come out with such a refined and well-rounded sophomore effort in 2020's Z Fold 2 5G.





Unfortunately, the mass appeal of the foldable Snapdragon 865 powerhouse was harmed by its arguably excessive $2,000 starting price, and although the deal was sweetened a number of times in recent months, the 7.6-inch giant (with a 6.23-inch cover display) never quite recovered to become a truly mainstream box-office hit.





That being said, if you are still interested in an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in a Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze paint job, Samsung is currently charging less than ever before through its official US e-store.





Permanently discounted to $1799.99 not long ago , the flexible, handsome, and blazing fast device is further marked down by three Benjamins at the time of this writing, fetching $1499.99 a pop.





That's... still not what we'd call conventionally affordable, but then again, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is by no means a conventional high-end smartphone either. Nonetheless, this bad boy does pack Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art chipset in combination with a hefty 12GB RAM while accommodating a similarly generous 256 gigs of data internally (with no microSD card slot included).





Thanks to a 4,500mAh battery, you don't need to worry about constantly having to hug a wall, but even when required, said operation is made simple with 25W fast charging, 11W fast wireless charging , and yes, a 25W power adapter bundled in the retail box as standard.





On top of everything, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G stands out from most of the best phones money can buy right now courtesy of the two aforementioned screens, one of which is flexible and equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology while the other is surprisingly crisp, sporting a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels and a tiny hole punch housing a 10MP camera complementing the four other shooters found on the handset's inside.







