Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Get your hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at an unbeatable price sans trade-in right now!

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get your hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at an unbeatable price sans trade-in right now!
If you hesitated to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it was deeply discounted during its pre-order window or shortly after that for some reason, it might feel like you're out of luck now in terms of deals with not too many strings attached and special requirements.

Amazon, for instance, is currently selling the device that's likely to become the most popular foldable of (late) 2023 at its list prices, while Samsung can still help you save big... with an eligible trade-in. If that's an inconvenience for you or simply don't have anything to swap for a brand-new Z Flip 5 unit, Best Buy is ready to hook you up with a substantial discount free of such conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required
$300 off (27%)
$819 99
$1119 99
Buy at BestBuy

We're talking about a whopping 300 bucks you can slash off the $999.99 and $1,119.99 regular prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with relative ease. Of course, you do need to jump through one particular and rather predictable hoop to score this killer new deal, with said $300 discount contingent on upfront carrier activation.

You can activate the 5G-enabled Z Flip 5 on Verizon, Google Fi, or AT&T (after T-Mobile's withdrawal from Best Buy), and incredibly enough, the latter option will boost your savings all the way up to $400 if you're willing to open a new line of service or an altogether new account.

Whether you'll end up paying $599.99 or $699.99 for this beaut (with 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM), you're looking at a pretty hard-to-beat offer here for one of the best phones around period. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on par with the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra as far as raw power is concerned while rocking a lot of screen real estate (both on the inside and out), as well as decent battery life and camera performance (by flagship standards, at least).

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Stop saving up for iPhone 15 Pro and get affordable like-new iPhone 13 Pro instead
Stop saving up for iPhone 15 Pro and get affordable like-new iPhone 13 Pro instead
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless