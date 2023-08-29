Get your hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at an unbeatable price sans trade-in right now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you hesitated to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it was deeply discounted during its pre-order window or shortly after that for some reason, it might feel like you're out of luck now in terms of deals with not too many strings attached and special requirements.
Amazon, for instance, is currently selling the device that's likely to become the most popular foldable of (late) 2023 at its list prices, while Samsung can still help you save big... with an eligible trade-in. If that's an inconvenience for you or simply don't have anything to swap for a brand-new Z Flip 5 unit, Best Buy is ready to hook you up with a substantial discount free of such conditions.
We're talking about a whopping 300 bucks you can slash off the $999.99 and $1,119.99 regular prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with relative ease. Of course, you do need to jump through one particular and rather predictable hoop to score this killer new deal, with said $300 discount contingent on upfront carrier activation.
You can activate the 5G-enabled Z Flip 5 on Verizon, Google Fi, or AT&T (after T-Mobile's withdrawal from Best Buy), and incredibly enough, the latter option will boost your savings all the way up to $400 if you're willing to open a new line of service or an altogether new account.
Whether you'll end up paying $599.99 or $699.99 for this beaut (with 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM), you're looking at a pretty hard-to-beat offer here for one of the best phones around period. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on par with the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra as far as raw power is concerned while rocking a lot of screen real estate (both on the inside and out), as well as decent battery life and camera performance (by flagship standards, at least).
