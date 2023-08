Get your hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at an unbeatable price sans trade-in right now!

Galaxy Z Flip 5





Z Flip 5 unit, Best Buy is ready to hook you up with a substantial discount free of such conditions. Amazon, for instance, is currently selling the device that's likely to become the most popular foldable of (late) 2023 at its list prices, while Samsung can still help you save big... with an eligible trade-in. If that's an inconvenience for you or simply don't have anything to swap for a brand-newunit, Best Buy is ready to hook you up with a substantial discount free of such conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $300 off (27%) $819 99 $1119 99 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking about a whopping 300 bucks you can slash off the $999.99 and $1,119.99 regular prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with relative ease. Of course, you do need to jump through one particular and rather predictable hoop to score this killer new deal, with said $300 discount contingent on upfront carrier activation.





Z Flip 5 on Verizon, Google Fi, or AT&T (after You can activate the 5G-enabledon Verizon, Google Fi, or AT&T (after T-Mobile's withdrawal from Best Buy ), and incredibly enough, the latter option will boost your savings all the way up to $400 if you're willing to open a new line of service or an altogether new account.





a lot of screen real estate (both on the inside and out), as well as decent battery life and camera performance (by flagship standards, at least). Whether you'll end up paying $599.99 or $699.99 for this beaut (with 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM), you're looking at a pretty hard-to-beat offer here for one of the best phones around period. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on par with the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra as far as raw power is concerned while rockingof screen real estate (both on the inside and out), as well as decent battery life and camera performance (by flagship standards, at least).

If you hesitated to pick up thewhen it was deeply discounted during its pre-order window or shortly after that for some reason, it might feel like you're out of luck now in terms of deals with not too many strings attached and special requirements.