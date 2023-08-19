Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support

It was only in late 2021 that T-Mobile began selling its services at Best Buy , expanding its retail footprint and making the buying process easier for customers but it looks like the partnership was very short-lived.





The Mobile Report Reddit user alejandro3-30 and the folks athave learned that T-Mobile and Best Buy will soon be parting ways. The partnership allowed T-Mobile to increase its retail presence and enabled customers to activate services, upgrade plans, and buy the carrier's devices right from the retailer's website and physical locations without having to visit T-Mobile.





Apparently, T-Mobile and Best Buy's contract is up for renewal but it's possible that the two will end the partnership, which first began when Sprint was not a part of T-Mobile.





In the coming weeks, T-Mobile will slowly be making its way out by phasing out its plans and services available through Best Buy. Best Buy will also start the process of eliminating all traces of the partnership by first removing T-Mobile's landing page from its website on August 31 and then ending all exchanges and activations in physical stores.





From September 14, T-Mobile activations and exchanges will stop at Best Buy. Between September 15 and October 1, customers will only be able to return their devices. After October 1, T-Mobile and Best Buy's partnership will end completely, meaning you won't be able to go to Best Buy regarding anything related to T-Mobile, including returns and support.





It's not known why the two are ending the partnership but given the alleged winding down timeline, the companies will probably make an official announcement soon and they might also reveal why they have decided to go their separate ways.





This is yet another blow for T-Mobile customers as they will no longer have the convenience of shopping deals at Best Buy. On the other hand, some customers aren't too sad about the break up as they say the experience was often messy and complicated.



