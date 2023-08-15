Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Save $100 on a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage (or get $150-200 Amazon credit)

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
First cash discount takes $100 off Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Amazon
It hasn't been that long since Samsung announced its latest foldable duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, but we are already seeing discounts and offers that make them more affordable. The latest deal comes from Amazon, and it's on the more premium Z Fold 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: get it for $100 or with a $200 Amazon Gift Card

The 256GB version of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours with this sweet $100 discount from Amazon. Either that, or you get $200 worth of Amazon credit. It's a win-win situation!
$100 off (6%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): it can be yours for just below $900

Get the 256GB storage version of the latest clamshell foldable from Samsung for 100 bucks less, or $150 worth of Amazon credit instead!
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 reviews for a detailed look at two of the best foldable phones in 2023.

Amazon is giving two options to those who want to purchase the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Either get it for $100 less using the on-page coupon, or you can get a $200 in Amazon credit for future purchases.

If you decide to go with the $100 discount on the Z Fold 5, you would have to tick the box that's right next to the "Coupon:" text highlighted in orange. This will take off $100 at checkout. Keep in mind that only the Phantom Black and Cream color variants have this as an option. You also won't find the coupon for the model with 512GB of storage.

If you decide to got with the $200 Amazon gift card, you simply have to tap on that option below the storage sizes and you are good to go.

Do you prefer a foldable phone that gets smaller as you fold it and not the other way around? Well, you are in luck too, as the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also enjoying this sweet coupon deal that can bring it just below $900. Unlike the Z Fold 5, however, going for the Amazon Gift Card only merits you $150 worth of Amazon credit, so keep that in mind. The $100 discount seems like the better deal here in our opinion.

You can make use of Amazon's special deal on the Z Flip 5 if you choose between its Cream, Graphite, and Lavender color options. The Mint-colored variant is not included in this deal.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon has the 'superior' Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds on sale at a record low price
Amazon has the 'superior' Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds on sale at a record low price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Netflix starts testing games on TV following its new game controller mobile app
Netflix starts testing games on TV following its new game controller mobile app
Vote now: Exynos or Snapdragon on the Galaxy S24?
Vote now: Exynos or Snapdragon on the Galaxy S24?
Apple's entry-level iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is enjoying a nice sale on Amazon; save on one while you can
Apple's entry-level iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is enjoying a nice sale on Amazon; save on one while you can
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
FBI warns smartphone users about scheme that can drain their bank accounts
FBI warns smartphone users about scheme that can drain their bank accounts
The DoorDash app will nudge you to leave a tip or ask you to increase the tip you already left
The DoorDash app will nudge you to leave a tip or ask you to increase the tip you already left
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless