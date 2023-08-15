Save $100 on a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage (or get $150-200 Amazon credit)
It hasn't been that long since Samsung announced its latest foldable duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, but we are already seeing discounts and offers that make them more affordable. The latest deal comes from Amazon, and it's on the more premium Z Fold 5.
Amazon is giving two options to those who want to purchase the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Either get it for $100 less using the on-page coupon, or you can get a $200 in Amazon credit for future purchases.
If you decide to go with the $100 discount on the Z Fold 5, you would have to tick the box that's right next to the "Coupon:" text highlighted in orange. This will take off $100 at checkout. Keep in mind that only the Phantom Black and Cream color variants have this as an option. You also won't find the coupon for the model with 512GB of storage.
If you decide to got with the $200 Amazon gift card, you simply have to tap on that option below the storage sizes and you are good to go.
Do you prefer a foldable phone that gets smaller as you fold it and not the other way around? Well, you are in luck too, as the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also enjoying this sweet coupon deal that can bring it just below $900. Unlike the Z Fold 5, however, going for the Amazon Gift Card only merits you $150 worth of Amazon credit, so keep that in mind. The $100 discount seems like the better deal here in our opinion.
You can make use of Amazon's special deal on the Z Flip 5 if you choose between its Cream, Graphite, and Lavender color options. The Mint-colored variant is not included in this deal.
