Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Leaker compiles list of all recent rumors

Only a month has passed since Samsung launched its de facto flagship for 2023 - the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup - but many mobile tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to the Korean giant’s Z series. For reference, this year, the latter is made up of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its smaller brother, the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Although the series normally debuts in August, prominent tech tipster Ice Universe has compiled a rather lengthy list of all the rumors we know so far on Twitter. The rundown was subsequently covered by 9to5Google in a dedicated article. Bear in mind that, even though Ice Universe has a very reliable track record when it comes to Samsung, all of these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.


By the looks of it, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is receiving much more significant upgrades, in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. While both devices will receive the new water droplet hinges (which, by extension, will reduce the prominence of the gap and the crease on both foldables), new touchscreen technology, and IPX8 certifications, this is where the similarities end.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a vastly improved “almost square” 3.4” outer display and slimmer inner screen bezels . On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be stuck with the same cover display size (i.e. 6.2”) and the aspect ratios of its predecessor.

It should be noted that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is by no means a bad smartphone - it is still one the best foldable phones to buy in 2023. However, given how many companies will be entering the foldable market in 2023, many expected more than an incremental update.

Admittedly, the Fold 5 will be lighter at 254 grams (down from 264 grams) and will be slightly thinner, mostly because of the new hinge mechanism. Nevertheless, whether that is enough to make it competitive, remains to be seen.
