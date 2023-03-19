Questionable renders show Galaxy Z Flip 5 with huge external display

When the Galaxy Z Flip was first released by Samsung in 2020, the chief complaint was the size of the clamshell's external 1.1-inch display which showed notifications, and incoming calls, and allowed users to control streaming media. But the size of the external display was much smaller than the 2.7-inch Quick View external screen on the Motorola Razr (2020). Samsung decided that it would increase the size of the Galaxy Z Flip's external display on future models.





By last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4, the external display was up to 1.9 inches but still trailed the 2.7-inch Quick View display on the Razr (2022). And this year a new player entered the clamshell market as the Oppo Find N2 Flip was released with a huge (in comparison) 3.3-inch external display. Still, the Razr's Quick View display offers the most functionality and the rumor is that the Quick View screen will be much larger this year, possibly covering the entire front panel.



But Samsung isn't going to sit back and do nothing. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were the top-selling foldables in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Reliable tipster Ice universe disseminated a tweet last month that said the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport an external display larger than the 3.3-inch screen on Oppo's first clamshell.











As mentioned by SamMobile , a tipster by the name of SuperRoader revealed renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that show two different external screens for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. A small display next to the dual cameras would show limited information such as the time, battery life percentage, and AR Emojis. A larger 3.4-inch display would cover the remaining real estate on the front when the phone is folded. This display would have an aspect ratio of 1:1.038 making it as close to a square as possible.















This larger screen would show notifications, widgets, and quick settings without the user having to open the phone. The screen can also be used as a viewfinder. We'd like to see it be able to host some apps, but it isn't clear how much functionality this display will have.





The render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also includes flat sides and rounder corners. The clamshell should be able to close without any gap because of the new waterdrop hinge. The phone could be powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, and will feature larger image sensors than the 12MP sensors used for the main and ultra-wide cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Also important is the battery capacity which was hiked to 3700mAh last year from the prior year's 3300mAh. Another increase is expected this year.





We expect to see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 released this coming August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

