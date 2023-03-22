Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 brought to life through dubious renders

Samsung
1

This year is shaping up to be a really interesting one for foldables. Not only are many Chinese companies starting to launch their devices internationally, but also many tech giants like Google are gearing up for their foldable debut. Nevertheless, Samsung remains the king of foldables and the Korean tech giant is not giving up without a fight.

We already know a fair bit about the company’s upcoming foldables - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, thanks to a series of leaks. Now, after we were treated with some questionable renders of the latter, a concept (first covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article) brings the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to life for the first time.



A YouTuber has managed to produce believable-looking renders of Samsung’s notepad-style foldable. The final result is consistent with what we know so far about the Fold 5. Namely, that it will be adopting a water-droplet-shaped hinge mechanism which will enable it to fold completely flat.

The lack of a gap is not the only benefit that this new technology brings to the table. Like many other Chinese foldables, this year’s Z Fold and Z Flip will have almost undetectable creases. This means Samsung will be addressing no less than 2 major pet peeves users have had with the Z lineup in the past.

Another aspect which the renders nail (at least based on what we currently know) is the design. According to most reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will retain the same aspect ratios and same cover display size as its predecessor.

Do not get us wrong - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable phones to buy in 2023. However, as we have seen from other manufactures like Oppo, there are better dimensions for a foldable smartphone.

