This Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cyber Monday deal blows all other holiday promos out of the water
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Commercially released back in August and welcomed with predictable enthusiasm by both reviewers and regular users, the $999.99 and up Galaxy Z Flip 5 scored a surprisingly early and surprisingly hefty $200 discount with no strings attached in September.
Obviously, that phenomenal deal didn't exactly last long, but it did substantially reduce the appeal of the handset's top Amazon Prime Day offer last month and (extended) Black Friday promotion this month, both of which slashed, you guessed it, 200 bucks off the list price of Samsung's latest and greatest Android-powered clamshell.
With the two special sales events in the rearview mirror, holiday shoppers still looking to buy one of the world's best foldable devices at the best possible price for themselves or a special someone will be delighted to know that the Z Flip 5 deal has just been improved at Best Buy.
The flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse continues to cost $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, but if you hurry, you can also get a $100 gift card at no extra charge. There are no "catches" and no hoops to jump through here, as you're obviously looking at an unlocked device that doesn't require upfront carrier activation, let alone a number port-in or smartphone trade-in, to save you a grand total of $300.
The 512GB variant is similarly marked down from a regular price of $1,199.99 to $919.99 and bundled with a nice little $100 Best Buy gift card, and in case you're wondering, no other retailer can currently match this offer.
Then again, folks who want to keep their holiday spending to an absolute minimum should definitely also consider Samsung's first-party trade-in promo, which can knock the Galaxy Z Flip 5 all the way down to $399.99 with the right device in mint condition.
These sweet Cyber Monday deals undeniably make a very attractive product even more compelling, strengthening the virtually irresistible charm of that neat combination between a 6.7-inch main foldable screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a 3.4-inch secondary cover display with a more than respectable resolution of 748 x 720 pixels.
