Samsung's unlocked 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 scores a rare 20 percent discount with no strings attached





Marked down so frequently by its manufacturer over the last couple of months that it's become genuinely difficult to buy this bad boy at its "regular" price even if you try your darndest, the (moderately) popular and (moderately) well-reviewed foldable (flippable?) is now on sale at an exceptionally high discount from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Graphite $199 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Unfortunately, you'll have to settle for the entry-level 128GB storage variant in a Graphite (read black) colorway only if you want to save (almost) 200 bucks well ahead of Black Friday 2022. Namely, the cheapest 5G-enabled unlocked Z Flip 4 model is currently available for a very cool (albeit odd-looking) $198.56 under its $999.99 list price, which equates to a nice 20 percent markdown.





This obviously comes with no special conditions or requirements whatsoever, whether we're talking about a device trade-in or a mandatory upfront activation on a certain carrier. The nearly $200 you stand to save in time for Thanksgiving (if you hurry) is only surpassed by the exactly $200 slashed by Amazon off the regular prices of both the 128 and 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 configurations last month... exclusively for Prime members





That essentially makes this the best unlocked deal ever available for the masses on Samsung 's second-best 2022 foldable with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processing power, a gorgeous primary 6.7-inch display supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, an... occasionally handy 1.9-inch secondary screen, reasonably large 3,700mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast 25W charging capabilities, and 8 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 128GB internal storage space.



