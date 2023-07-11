Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 amazing Prime Day offer will make you forget all about the Z Flip 5 in an instant





As such, a $200 markdown from that $999.99 list price for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration is certainly not bad, and the same goes for the aforementioned 210 bucks, which you can currently slash off the $1,059.99 typically charged by Amazon with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





The only condition (for both deals) is a Prime membership, which definitely beats all the usual strings attached to all the usual promotions at the nation's top mobile network operators and retailers like Best Buy.





In case you're wondering, yes, the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is more affordable than ever before after these "unusual" Amazon discounts, and yes, the Z Flip 5 will for sure be much costlier than this even if those recent rumors don't end up materializing.









Looking for alternatives? Here are the 3 best Prime Day phone deals you can get right now:

