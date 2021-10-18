Notification Center

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G are on sale and in stock at their lowest prices yet

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Well, isn't this a happy coincidence. Just a couple of days ahead of Samsung's surprise Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, where new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G colors are expected to be unveiled in lieu of the oft-delayed S21 FE, the two crazy popular devices can be purchased at record high discounts.

Perhaps more importantly than that, the unlocked Snapdragon 888 powerhouses just so happen to be in stock in almost all of their existing paint jobs at the time of this writing, with Amazon promising to deliver them in a matter of days across the nation.

Considering the widely reported success of the very well-reviewed smartphones that replaced the Galaxy Note 21 in Samsung's 2021 portfolio, that in itself is a pretty remarkable achievement on the aforementioned e-commerce giant's part.

Then you have the actual price cuts, bumped up from $75 the last time we looked to no less than $150 as far as a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G configuration with 128 gigs of internal storage space is concerned. Normally available for $999.99, the entry-level foldable model can be had in green, cream, and phantom black flavors, while the 256GB Z Flip 3 variant is up for grabs at the same all-time high markdown of $150 in the latter hue only.

Discounted by a whopping $200 already a while back, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is "only" reduced by around $50 more right now in a Phantom Green color and 256GB storage configuration. The Phantom Black model is still on sale for $200 less than its usual price of $1,799.99... or you can always go for your choice of a black, green, or silver phone with an S Pen Case bundled in at a combined discount of $280 and actually hope to receive the two products in the very near future.

Of course, you have to wonder if taking advantage of these sweet new Amazon deals could lead to some buyer's remorse later this week, although not claiming the promos may well result in regret if Samsung doesn't end up unveiling anything the least bit exciting on Wednesday. Decisions, decisions...

