Hot new deals bring the OG Samsung Galaxy Watch well below $100

While Samsung has unsurprisingly discontinued the popular intelligent timepiece, which can no longer be purchased from the likes of Best Buy and Amazon in the US either, a couple of eBay sellers still have refurbished units in stock at pretty amazing prices.





Cellfeee, which just so happens to rock an almost flawless 99 percent positive feedback rating based on more than 10,000 customer reviews from the last 12 months alone, currently charges as little as $79.99 for a 42mm rose gold flavor and $84.99 as far as large 46mm variants in silver are concerned.





Given the advanced age of the OG Galaxy Watch , there's obviously no point comparing these numbers with the original starting prices of the two aforementioned models. But it's definitely worth highlighting that a Galaxy Watch Active costs around $150 on Amazon right now in brand-new condition with an objectively inferior list of features.





The non-Active Galaxy Watch comes with the beloved rotating bezel, as well as a beautiful Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, dual-core Exynos 9110 processing power, continuous heart rate monitoring, standalone GPS connectivity, top-notch water resistance, and a battery life that could make a lot of "modern" Wear OS device owners extremely jealous.





Of course, "seller refurbished" products are not the same as new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items, but for what it's worth, this very reputable eBay vendor is willing to throw in a 90-day warranty while vouching for the "full functionality" of the dirt-cheap Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches on sale here in a "limited quantity."





Just don't expect them to look brand new, with "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body" said to be part of the deal.